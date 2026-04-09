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FREE PODCAST 4/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #382 (4-6-96) including WrestleMania 12 review, Michaels wins title in Iron Man match, Warrior returns, Marc Mero debuts, more (224 min.)

April 9, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #382 of the PWTorch including WrestleMania 12, Shawn wins the WWF title after 60+ minutes, Warrior squashes HHH, Marc Mero and Sable debut, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

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