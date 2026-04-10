TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (4/9): Hardys vs. Righteous in a Tables match, Miguel vs. Mustafa Ali, Elijah walking through cemetary addressing a child, Frankie Kazarian’s win, Mickie James as a top act

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HITS

Dani Luna vs. Jada Stone

I really like both Luna and Stone and they seemed to have good chemistry in this match. I’m also a big Tasha Steelz fan and I thought she did a pretty good job on commentary here (although I think that both AEW and TNA overdo the wrestler-manager on commentary bit). I thought that it was the right move to put Stone over in this match.

Taryn Terrell Promo

Tary Terrell came across as genuine and relatable in this promo. The average fan can relate to the regret of not being able to go out on their own terms. I feel bad for her that she has to carry the albatross of the Elegance Brand in this feud and the idea that they took down both Mikie James and ODB in the back seems a bit silly, but I’m confident that Terrell can make the best of it.

Ricky Sosa as “The Young Savage”

I really like the potential of Ricky Sosa and “The Young Savage” is a cool moniker for him. I don’t like his first feud being with Eric Young unless Sosa clearly and definitively wins the feud, which is possible.

Trey Miguel and Mustafa Ali Feuding

I love the idea of these two feuding and their impending match, however, the advancement of this feud tonight was not done well. Miguel’s criminal history isn’t a great hook. I hope they quickly course correct. I don’t foresee it being that difficult.

The Righteous vs. The Hardys for the Tag Titles in a Tables Match

I don’t necessarily like the dynamic between these two teams and the build that led to this match, however, the actual execution went fairly well tonight. It was the violent brawl that you’d expect from these two teams, at this point, with all the necessary bells and whistles. It doesn’t feel like a great climax to this feud. I think that it’s possible that it continues but it feels a bit like working backwards, if that holds true.

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MISSES

Eddie Edwards as the “Company Man” and AEW References in Contract Signing

Contract signings can be an annoying trope, as it is, but the version with Eddie Edwards and Mike Santana on tonight’s episode of Impact was especially ineffective. First of all, why is the heel, Edwards, highlighting how he has remained loyal to TNA while Santana left the company and came back only because he wasn’t a bigger deal in AEW? Isn’t that a babyface promo? Also, the “Inner Circle” reference is so off-topic and unnecessary. It’s just more undisciplined booking from TNA, similar to their partner in WWE, recently. The Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater run-ins almost took away from making this feel like an epic prologue to a World Title match.

A.J. Francis insulting the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland

Another tired trope. Also, nobody cares about AJ Francis and his “heat” is minimal, at best.

Elijah walks through a cemetery and addresses a child

What is this even supposed to be? Why is Elijah walking through a cemetery? Why is a child there and telling Elijah that he and his Father are big fans? Why was Frankie Kazarian waiting there to attack him and why is he paying a child? Throw in a nonsensical Bible verse for the situation and you have a completely random, pointless and, need I say, dumb segment. I’m not sure that the creative team spent more than two minutes thinking about the pertinent questions that I just asked.

Mikie James and ODB being Top acts in the Knockouts Division

I love both of these women and their contribution to wrestling, as a whole, but both of them are well into their 40s. They shouldn’t be considered top women’s acts at this point.

Frankie Kazarian defeating BDE

Roles are completely reversed here. Way too much creative juice is being put into Kazarian. He should be a mid-card player at this point and the fact that he is still so prominent is not a good look for TNA’s men’s division. They need fresh, young blood and BDE, while not perfect, has much more potential and a longer wrestling future, at this point. The match was okay.

Daria Rae suspends Santino

Why is she allowed to do this? Why is this weird feuding authority figure angle so long and so prominent? It feels like the World may never know.

Tessa Blanchard and James Mitchell in the “Undead Realm” and Rosemary and Mara Sade in a cave

There is way too much supernatural ridiculousness going on in TNA currently and all at one time. It makes the company look low-rent and ridiculous. If I came across this Impact episode, with no context of years of TNA past, I wouldn’t give it a second chance.