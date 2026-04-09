FREE PODCAST 4/9 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WrestleMania 27 analysis including how Rock appears to be on the losing end of the storyline progress so far, Tough Enough – Keller & Powell & Mitchell (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 4 and 5, 2011.

On the Apr. 4, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discussed WrestleMania 27 and look at the strengths and weaknesses, plus talked with callers for an hour focused primarily on WrestleMania and its fallout.

Then on the Apr. 5, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, they discussed the previous night’s Raw including whether Rock has lost steam, whether John Cena undercut Rock, how Cena definitely diminished the value of the WWE Title and heel beatdowns, plus did the Dome take away from WrestleMania more than it helped, what comes next for WWE without the WM buzz, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they talk about the great debut episode of Tough Enough and more WrestleMania-related topics.

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