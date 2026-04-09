VIP AUDIO 4/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ideal time to turn Cena heel, Jericho, Cody, TMO, Speedball, AEW violence, Janel Grant, Orton’s rep, more (77 min.)

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SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

How does WWE want fans to feel about Cody Rhodes in response to the Pat McAfee angle on Smackdown last Friday?

Are AEW fans more warm toward Chris Jericho’s return just because he’s someone who didn’t end up joining so many others who went from AEW to WWE in recent years?

Isn’t a weakness of Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk going after each other with supposedly shoot comments weaker because they obviously are side-stepping more sensitive topics? And isn’t it better to have the match outcome settle whatever they are arguing about, and that’s not in play with the build so far?

Would “Speedball” Mike Bailey have succeeded in WWE if he were signed years ago if he hadn’t had work visa issues? Or would he have been an AEW Day 1 guy and would that have worked out for him?

What stands out looking back at the early AEW PPVs and is there anything AEW should have done differently in their first two years?

Is it tiring hearing how legendary Randy Orton’s career has been when he usually peaked at a roughly three-star level in most of his bigger matches?

Is there something about Cody Rhodes that preordains his babyface act has an expiration date?

Is AEW’s in-ring style being so similar in tone match to match more of an issue than having the same people in the top mix for so long?

Is TKO’s conduct undercutting WWE’s long-term welfare and is Paul Levesque in danger of being replaced?

Why does it seem TKO executives are only meddling and interfering around WrestleMania season? Will that change?

Is Chris Jericho’s reputation for reinventing himself overstated?

Why is Triple H showing up for the Brock Lesnar-Oba Femi build?

Has the WWE PG in-ring era made fans today more squeamish about AEW’s more violent matches?

How does WWE pointing out attendance, ticket prices, and other such matters help them, and what is the end game?

Does the latest Janel Grant filing reveal how Vince McMahon wasn’t keeping a close eye on the product?

Does Jack Perry believe in Jack Perry anymore?

Does the Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar video on Raw this week show how far behind AEW remains in that area?

When would have been the ideal time to turn John Cena heel?

Would Roman Reigns and John Cena have had to do anything different to be heels when they were booed babyfaces other than lose to babyfaces fans liked more?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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