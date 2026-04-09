VIP AUDIO 4/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ideal time to turn Cena heel, Jericho, Cody, TMO, Speedball, AEW violence, Janel Grant, Orton’s rep, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- How does WWE want fans to feel about Cody Rhodes in response to the Pat McAfee angle on Smackdown last Friday?
- Are AEW fans more warm toward Chris Jericho’s return just because he’s someone who didn’t end up joining so many others who went from AEW to WWE in recent years?
- Isn’t a weakness of Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk going after each other with supposedly shoot comments weaker because they obviously are side-stepping more sensitive topics? And isn’t it better to have the match outcome settle whatever they are arguing about, and that’s not in play with the build so far?
- Would “Speedball” Mike Bailey have succeeded in WWE if he were signed years ago if he hadn’t had work visa issues? Or would he have been an AEW Day 1 guy and would that have worked out for him?
- What stands out looking back at the early AEW PPVs and is there anything AEW should have done differently in their first two years?
- Is it tiring hearing how legendary Randy Orton’s career has been when he usually peaked at a roughly three-star level in most of his bigger matches?
- Is there something about Cody Rhodes that preordains his babyface act has an expiration date?
- Is AEW’s in-ring style being so similar in tone match to match more of an issue than having the same people in the top mix for so long?
- Is TKO’s conduct undercutting WWE’s long-term welfare and is Paul Levesque in danger of being replaced?
- Why does it seem TKO executives are only meddling and interfering around WrestleMania season? Will that change?
- Is Chris Jericho’s reputation for reinventing himself overstated?
- Why is Triple H showing up for the Brock Lesnar-Oba Femi build?
- Has the WWE PG in-ring era made fans today more squeamish about AEW’s more violent matches?
- How does WWE pointing out attendance, ticket prices, and other such matters help them, and what is the end game?
- Does the latest Janel Grant filing reveal how Vince McMahon wasn’t keeping a close eye on the product?
- Does Jack Perry believe in Jack Perry anymore?
- Does the Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar video on Raw this week show how far behind AEW remains in that area?
- When would have been the ideal time to turn John Cena heel?
- Would Roman Reigns and John Cena have had to do anything different to be heels when they were booed babyfaces other than lose to babyfaces fans liked more?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
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