VIP PODCAST 4/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reaction to Pat McAfee promo, NXT Stand & Deliver review, New Japan Sakura Genesis review, TNA-AEW news, AEW Dynasty preview, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Thoughts on the Pat McAfee promo on Smackdown and the Cody Rhodes response later in the show.
- A walk through both Smackdown and Raw start to finish including C.M. Punk’s promo and the latest Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar angle.
- A review of NXT Stand & Delivery, one of NXT’s better PLEs in a while
- A walk through NXT’s latest TV episode
- A review of New Japan’s Sakura Genesis event
- Thoughts on TNA pulling AEW wrestlers from shows TNA wrestlers are on
- A preview of the TNA Rebellion PPV
- A walk through AEW Collision and Dynamite
- A preview of the AEW Dynasty PPV line-up
- A look at the latest UFC event and a look ahead
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
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