News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reaction to Pat McAfee promo, NXT Stand & Deliver review, New Japan Sakura Genesis review, TNA-AEW news, AEW Dynasty preview, more (89 min.)

April 9, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Thoughts on the Pat McAfee promo on Smackdown and the Cody Rhodes response later in the show.
  • A walk through both Smackdown and Raw start to finish including C.M. Punk’s promo and the latest Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar angle.
  • A review of NXT Stand & Delivery, one of NXT’s better PLEs in a while
  • A walk through NXT’s latest TV episode
  • A review of New Japan’s Sakura Genesis event
  • Thoughts on TNA pulling AEW wrestlers from shows TNA wrestlers are on
  • A preview of the TNA Rebellion PPV
  • A walk through AEW Collision and Dynamite
  • A preview of the AEW Dynasty PPV line-up
  • A look at the latest UFC event and a look ahead

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025