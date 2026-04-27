Alex Pereira and Max Holloway announced as cover athletes for EA Sports UFC 6

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Alex Pereira and Max Holloway have been announced as the cover athletes for EA Sports UFC 6 according to a press release from EA Sports.

Pereira will be on the cover of the standard edition of the game and Holloway will be on the cover of the UFC 6 Ultimate Edition of the game. The UFC 6 Ultimate Edition is available for pre-order now and will give fans access to the games seven days prior to its official launch. Early access will begin on June 12 ahead of the official release date of the game on June 19.

You can pre-order EA Sports UFC 6 here. The game will be available on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.