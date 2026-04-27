AEW RISING AND FADING STARS: MJF is on a roll and here’s what he’s doing that really stands out, but Will Ospreay’s direction is off

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Welcome everyone!!!

I am back with another AEW Rising and Fading Stars of the Week column. We had another solid week of AEW television. Now when we get to Dynamite this Wednesday we will be in day 14 of Darby Allin’s reign as AEW World Champion.

Before we get there, let’s look back at last week.

RISING STAR OF THE WEEK

MJF

I am so happy to be able to write this one about the generational talent, the Devil, Big Hebrew, the man who is better than me and I know it – M…J….F.

For everyone who felt MJF losing the title to Darby was a joke, I say look at last weeks Dynamite and how MJF acted during the show. Was that not fun? MJF being unhinged and excuse filled after the loss was perfect. He was a jerk, obnoxious, delusional, funny, and most of all serious. MJF losing the title is going to be okay if this is the MJF it produces.

AEW has conditioned their fans to think most AEW World Title reigns are going to be pretty long. So what they have done in the last nine months is different and keeps everyone on their toes, in my opinion. Also, four title changes over nine months is not crazy or, everyone’s favorite phrase, “hotshot booking.” Instead it’s just a change of pace and I think it’s refreshing. Not to mention two out of the four reigns during those nine months went 100-plus days. Did you know “Stone Cold” Steve Austin only had one title reign that eclipsed 100 days? All I am saying is that sometimes it’s good to switch the title back and forth as long as you do have those longer title reigns to anchor the title.

Back to MJF. He showed that the loss will not hinder his, awful, relationship with the fans. MJF is a guy who will always be able to talk himself out of a hole. If he loses, he will act just like he did last Wednesday. Then if he wins, he is going to gloat all day, every day.

Now this match between MJF and Kevin Knight seems a little weird. Personally, after Wednesday’s third-person promo, I refuse to call Knight “The Jet” anymore. I felt Knight came off as a heel more than a babyface in the promo. I say that with no ill will; it’s just how it came off and I think Knight will make a good arrogant heel very soon.

As for this match coming up and it being for the TNT Title, I think it’s weird, like I said, but I do think MJF might win. Darby’s comment about MJF needing to put something on the line to get another AEW World Title shot has my antennas on alert. Darby has held that title before and I’m sure he would like to hold both titles at the same time, because in 2026 that’s what everyone wants?

If MJF doesn’t win the TNT Title, what is he going to put up to get the match with Darby? That is something I am really intrigued with because I’m kind of clueless. Unless MJF is going to put the same thing “Hangman” Adam Page put on the line except MJF wins? I’m not sure but I’ll definitely be watching Dynamite to see what happens.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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FADING STAR OF THE WEEK

WILL OSPREAY

I get it; they are telling a long term story with Will Ospreay right now and I’m here for the story. What happened with him and the Death Riders, specifically Jon Moxley, on Collision was great. Mostly because of Mox, though, as Ospreay just sat and listened.

What I don’t get is why, when Ospreay is in the ring, the story for every singles match has to revolve around his neck. It has just been too much. If he really is one big move from retirement then how does he get cleared to even get in the ring? It all just takes me, and at times the crowd, completely out of his matches.

Going forward I hope they really do away with all the neck stuff. Have the Death Riders teach him some neck strengthening techniques or something. We, as fans, don’t need or want to think Ospreay might be paralyzed because of a crazy move. Just tell a good wrestling story and the AEW fanbase will happily accept it.