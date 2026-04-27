Nick Khan reportedly endorses Paul “Triple H” Levesque as head of creative during town hall meeting

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WWE President Nick Khan is standing behind WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque as head of creative.

Khan told everyone that Levesque has his backing during a town hall meeting today and will continue in his role as CCO moving forward according to a report from Brandon Thurston of Post Wrestling. The report stated that it was not clear whether or not Khan’s endorsement reflects an extension of Levesque’s current WWE contract or if it was “a less formal affirmation of his performance as head of creative.”

Khan also spoke out against online criticism of WWE during the meeting according to the report. Khan said that online criticism comes from “a vocal minority” and specifically brought up the criticism of WrestleMania 42: Night 1 and the perception that it wasn’t as good as night 2.

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Khan began reading messages from around 2015 that might have been tweets that were critical of WWE’s product at the time according to the report. He appeared to be using the examples to argue that such criticism has historically proven to be unreliable. The town hall meeting comes on the heels of Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll deciding to pull back on their WWE involvement after WrestleMania.

Both men were harshly criticized online for their presence in the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton storyline during the build towards their match at WrestleMania 42: Night 1. McAfee also received a negative reaction from fans when he appeared on TV as well. Jelly Roll posted a vlog last week where he told McAfee neither of them had “any business” in WWE.