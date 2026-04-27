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VIP PODCAST 4/27 – Greg Parks Outloud! Looking at where the main men’s and women’s titles could be headed between now and Summerslam, potential challengers for each one, and more (22 min.)

April 27, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at the major men’s and women’s singles champions after WrestleMania and the post-Mania Raw reset, and where they could be headed over the summer, who the potential challengers could be to those titles, and more.

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