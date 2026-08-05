JCW Lunacy preview (8/6): Location, announced segments, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026

Where: Columbus, OH at The King of Clubs

How To Watch: YouTube at 7 p.m. Eastern

Also on the show: Barnabus the Bizarre looks for Zombie Outbreak, Vince Russo is back in charge and will be with JCW Lunacy Champion Caleb Konley, and Jeeves and EC3 return

The entire preview issued by JCW for JCW Lunacy tomorrow follows:

DETROIT, MI – Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) presents an all-new episode of ‘JCW Lunacy’ this Thursday, August 6th, at 7:00 PM EST, broadcasting live globally on the official Psychopathic Records YouTube Channel.

Mother-to-be JASMIN ST CLAIRE is seemingly fed up with everyone in JCW and she’s bringing DONOVAN DIJAK as her new weapon of mass destruction to punish the company from the inside out, starting on this all-new episode of JCW Lunacy this Thursday!

MR. ANDERSON has not been seen in JCW since he lost his Lunacy Championship to COKANE in Miami earlier this year, but this Thursday the former champ makes his epic return! How will he make his presence felt? Find out!

VIOLENT J and the JWO have challenged the LUCIANO FAMILY to “Gore Games” at the upcoming BLOODYMANIA 19 (August 21 from The Gathering of the Juggalos) and both teams will be searching for extra muscle to beef up their squads. Find out who joins who for the upcoming Bloodymania 19 main event!

Also BARNABUS THE BIZARRE has been crashing out all week long unable to locate his beloved zombie duo THE OUTBREAK… and Vince Russo is back in charge alongside his recently proven “Chosen One” JCW Lunacy Champion CALEB KONLEY…. plus JEEVES finally makes his much anticipated return along arguably the hottest new superstar JCW has seen all year EC3… all this and much more chaos from the jam packed King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio as it hosts the wicked, wild, world of “JCW Lunacy.”