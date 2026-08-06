FREE PODCAST 8/5 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Halley talk Night of 1,000 Highspots, great Arena Mexico crowd, MJF’s return, All In line-up thoughts (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Taylor Halley to review AEW Dynamite which emanated from Arena Mexico with an enthusiastic crowd watching 1,000 highspots in nearly three hours (and a crotch grab). They discussed MJF’s return, the developing All In line-up, Willow scoring a pin in Mercedes Mone, Tommaso Ciampa’s inappropriate photo opp, and so much more with email, caller, and chat reaction throughout.
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