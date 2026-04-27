WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2026
Where: LAREDO, TEX. AT SAMES AUTO ARENA
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,283 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,057. The arena has a capacity of 8,065 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Penta vs. Rusev
- Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (with Liv Morgan)
- Seth Rollins to open show
- Roman Reigns to respond to Jacob Fatu’s Backlash challenge
- Joe Hendry’s first Raw concert
- Becky Lynch to return as Women’s Intercontinental Champion
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (4/20): Keller’s report on the Raw After Mania episode including Finn Balor vs. McDonagh, plus Oba Femi, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Nikki Bella wants another heel run in WWE, details her recovery plan
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