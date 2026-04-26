FREE PODCAST 4/26 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Pinnacle-Inner Circle segment, Darby’s TNT Title run, Omega’s progress, Christian, Bucks, live callers, emails (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-28-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite. They reviewed just about every segment of the show, beginning with The Pinnacle and Inner Circle segment. Then a robust series of callers provide other topics and diverse points of view on everything else on the show including Darby’s TNT Title run, Brian Cage’s win, Christian’s heelish promo, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s evolving heel personas, and much more. They close with some emails including a notably bad match on AEW Dark and whether AEW should be airing everything they tape for Dark.
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