FREE PODCAST 4/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Mike & Andrew talk WWE releases and who might be a good fit in AEW, plus Tony Khan, Vince McMahon, Blood & Guts, TNT-NHL (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Apr. 23 and 29, 2021 episodes of the All Elite Aftershow. On the Apr. 23 episode, Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk about WWE releases and who might be a target for AEW now or in the future. From there, they move on to listener emails, which hit on a variety of topics. They close the show with more thoughts on Tony Khan, Vince McMahon, and WWE.

On the Apr. 29 show, Mike and Andrew talk about the upcoming Blood and Guts match. From there, they enter a lengthy discussion on Turner Broadcasting reaching an agreement with the National Hockey League, and how it might affect AEW’s role on the network moving forward.

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