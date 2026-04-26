FREE PODCAST 4/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Chyna, Bullet Club, Balor, Orton, Crews, Corbin, Cena, Styles, Reigns, TNA, Dixie, more (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-26-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss the final Payback hype on Raw in-depth with live callers including speculation on Bullet Club, Finn Balor, and a potential brand split. Also, some NXT Title change talk.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss the death and career of Chyna, and then answer emails from listeners with topics coming out of Raw last night headed into Payback including Randy Orton, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, John Cena, A.J. Styles, and Roman Reigns, plus TNA’s financial standing, NXT, and more including a dose of Minnesota sports news at the end.

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