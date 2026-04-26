AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (4/25/26): Jericho & Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand, Moxley meets with Ospreay, Triangle of Madness vs. Windsor & Persephone

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

1. DEATH RIDERS–OSPREAY DIRECTION FEELS LIKE A CENTERPIECE

This was the segment that gave the show its backbone. Coming off the post-match angle on Dynamite that left more questions than answers, this felt like an important follow-up. It didn’t over-explain the direction, but it gave just enough clarity to move things forward.

What stood out was Jon Moxley’s approach. He didn’t speak to Ospreay like a clear opponent. He spoke to him more like someone he respects and is willing to help.

That shift matters.

There are also interesting parallels emerging in Ospreay’s recent interactions, first with Kenny Omega and now with Moxley. Two very different figures, but both feel like measuring sticks in their own way. It adds another layer to how Ospreay is being framed right now.

Whether this is respect, manipulation, or something in between, it adds depth to the story and makes you want to see how Ospreay responds.

It felt deliberate. Not rushed, not filler — something Collision can build around if AEW commits to it.

2. TEN-MAN TAG DELIVERS CONTROLLED CHAOS

This was one of those matches that could’ve easily gotten out of hand, but instead, it found the right balance.

The team of The Rascals and The Young Bucks felt seamless. The chemistry was there from the start, with smooth transitions and well-timed sequences that never felt forced.

The action was fast and chaotic at times, but it never lost structure. Everyone had a role, the pacing stayed tight, and the crowd stayed with it throughout.

That’s not easy to pull off in a ten-man match.

More importantly, it built momentum instead of just stacking spots. It felt like a complete match, not just a series of moments — and that’s when AEW multi-man matches are at their best.

3. WOMEN’S TAG MATCH DELIVERS WITH PURPOSE

Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue & Thekla) defeating Alex Windsor & Persephone was a strong showing for the division.

What stood out was how cohesive this felt. The teams worked within a clear structure, and the match didn’t feel like an afterthought. It had an intention behind it.

Triangle of Madness continues to feel like a pairing worth investing in. There’s a presence there that shows in how they carry themselves and how they work together in the ring.

Persephone also continues to stand out. Each time she’s on television, there’s something there that catches your attention, and this was another solid showing.

More importantly, this was a reminder that when given direction, the AEW Women’s Division can deliver meaningfully.

4. MAIN EVENT DELIVERS A FUN, HIGH-ENERGY FINISH

This was a fun, high-energy main event that closed the show on a strong note.

Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley continue to defy expectations. Every time they’re in the ring, they don’t look like they’ve lost a step — they look like they haven’t aged at all. The timing, the physicality, the presence — it’s all still there.

The match leaned into that energy and delivered what it needed to.

It also leaves some intrigue around Chris Jericho. If he was on the losing end again, that’s not necessarily something you expected, and it does make you curious where this direction is heading next.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

1. TRIOS DIVISION STILL LACKS IDENTITY

The title defense itself was solid, and Strong, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O’Reilly as champions is probably the right call. The issue is everything around it.

The Trio’s Division still feels like it exists without a clear sense of direction or importance within the show. There aren’t defined contenders, there’s no consistent narrative thread, and it’s hard to get a feel for where the division is heading week-to-week.

When the titles are on the line, the matches deliver. But the division as a whole still feels like it’s floating rather than being positioned meaningfully within AEW’s structure.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 4

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a solid episode of Collision that showed improvement in key areas. The Death Riders–Ospreay direction stood out as something the show can build around. The ten-man tag showed how effective AEW can be when multi-man matches are structured with intent, and the women’s tag match was another positive step in giving the division direction. The main event added energy to close the show and reinforced the value of veteran presence when used effectively.

WRESTLING HISTORY:

On this day in 2009, Jerry Lynn successfully defended the ROH World Heavyweight Championship against Colt Cabana in the main event of ROH The Homecoming II in Chicago.

PODCAST PLUG

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