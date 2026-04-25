FREE PODCAST 4/24 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Machado talk Roster Cuts, Jacob Fatu, Cody promo, Jacey Jayne, Danhausen-Miz, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown with live chat interactions throughout. They begin with analysis of the Jacob Fatu developments. Then they dive into roster cuts and insight into some of the more perplexing ones along with the doors it opened with new call-ups including Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe, and Fatal Influence with a heated debut. Also, analysis of Cody Rhodes’s promo and the journey he’s on, the Danhausen-Miz skits, and more.

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