VIP PODCAST 4/24 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: WWE roster cuts, Cody reflects on WM42 and looks ahead, Ricky Saints arriving soon, Fatal Attraction get huge heat in debut, Fatu vs. Solo (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 24 edition of WWE Smackdown including the latest with Jacob Fatu including a main event against Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley against a debuting Jacy Jayne who had mega-heel-heat, Cody Rhodes reflects on WrestleMania and sets the stage for what’s next, vignettes for pending arrivals of Ricky Saints and Blake Monroe, a skit with Miz and Danhausen leading to a match, and more. Plus, some talk about WWE roster cuts.

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