FREE PODCAST 4/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Darby defending the title against Ciampa, Double or Nothing developments, Ospreay storyline, Samoa Joe’s return, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner review the April 22, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite from Portland, Ore. Darby Allin continues to defy death and serious injury in a wild match with Tommaso Ciampa. Samoa Joe returns within a squash match, Will Ospreay continues to get destroyed, but is saved by the Death Riders? Double or Nothing ticket sales are very strong, and AEW may add another PPV in July.

All this and more, including the always appreciated email and trivia from Zach and our loyal audience.

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com.

For more, check out Gregg’s Dynamite Hits & Misses column on PWTorch.com.

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