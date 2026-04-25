VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #910 (April 22, 2006): Randy Orton suspension update, TNA draws biggest audience on Thursday debut, Mitchell on Great Khali, Keller on Same Old Sting, Austin-Hogan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #910 cover-dated April 22, 2006: The cover story features an in-depth breakdown and analysis of TNA Impact’s ratings last week in the new Thursday timeslot and an overview of the state and future of TNA… ROH Hell Freezes Over DVD review in-depth… Pat McNeill writes that Smackdown needs someone to step up… James Caldwell writes that TNA dropped the ball in their Thursday debut… Bruce Mitchell writes about WWE’s new giant and what’s wrong with the situation… Wade Keller’s End Notes looks at the same old Sting, McMahon’s public perception, and UFC’s big week… In-depth TNA Impact roundtable reviews… Letters to the Editor… WWE Newswire with more insight into the Randy Orton suspension, Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan’s relationship, the inside story on the DX crotch chops, the Joey Styles saga, and more… TNA Newswire with the story on Sabu vs. Samoa Joe this weekend, the Jushin Liger void, and more… ROH Newswire… ETC. Newswire… Backtrack looks at Keller’s analysis of his grading of the Bret-Michaels Iron Man match ten years ago… And more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #910

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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