WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/17): Keller’s report on Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Wyatt Sicks vs. FTRs, Cody’s message to Orton, Stratton vs. Jordynne Grace

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 10, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,760 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

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Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with a nice video package starting with footage from the original WrestleMania and then highlights of many since followed by wrestlers talking about what WrestleMania means to them and what their top moments are. Je’Von Evans was shown last just giggling as he said “WrestleMania.”

-They showed clips of wrestlers arriving or hanging out including Michin, B-Fab, Michin, and Michin’s dog; Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn (boos rang out from the crowd), Trick Williams (roar of cheers from the crowd); Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

-Pat McAfee arrived in a pick-up truck with his sidekick, Randy Orton. G.M. Nick Aldis presented them with an agreement. He said they were going to have a chat. McAfee said he reads his contracts and noted he’s a self-made billionare that “none of you bums” would understand. Orton interrupted and excused himself. He said he was heading to the ring and leave McAfee and Aldis to finish their talk. McMahon acted obnoxious and said Orton was about to “ruin the show by telling some truths.”

-Orton made his way to the ring to his music.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs – Eight-Man Tag Team Street Fight

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jordynne Grace – Women’s United States Championship No. 1 Contender’s match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Cody Rhodes to deliver a message to Randy Orton

Jacob Fatu to respond to Drew McIntyre’s attack