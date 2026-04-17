GCW JOSH BARNETT’S BLOODSPORT XV REPORT (4/17) Radican’s results & analysis of Thatcher vs. Dempsey, Neidhart vs. Baszler, Barnett vs. Negate

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GCW JOSH BARNETT BLOODSPORT XV REPORT

APRIL 17, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NEV.

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER TV+

The rules for the fights were read. All of the fighters were introduced. Charlie Dempsey and then Josh Barnett introduced the show on the mic.

(1) MATT MAKO vs. ANGEL VERDUCZCO

Mako kept going for arm submissions on the mat, but Verduczco was able to escape. Malo got a leg submission, but Angel managed to get out of a nasty looking predicament. Mako escaped a single-leg crab and they reset at the 5 second mark. Angel hit a big right and Mako staggered, but recovered. Mako caught Angel with a kick to the head. Mako hit a suplex and got the mount and rained palm strike down on Verduczco. The ref checked on Angel and he tapped.

WINNER: Matt Mako at 5:41.

(Radican’s Analysis: The action was intense from bell-to-bell. The newcomer Verduczo showed he could go with Mako, but fell short in the end.)

(2) ULKA SASAKI vs. JOE DASHOU

They went back and forth on the mat during the early going. Dashou was able to prevent Sasaki from taking him down. Dashou went in for a takedown, but got caught for a knee and he was out.

WINNER: Sasaki at 5:16 via KO.

(Radican’s Analysis: Dashou was in control, but got caught with a knee right on the button and got knocked out.)

(3) ZACK SABRE JR. vs. RAY JAZ

Ray looked good here, but Sabre countered him late and got a combination headscissors/arm trap submission for the win.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. in 6:30.

(Radican’s Analysis: Ray acquitted himself well against the established Sabre in this match.)

(4) JANAI KAI vs. MIYU YAMASHITA

Kai got a sleeper and clasped her hands behind her back for extra leverage, but Yamashita countered and hit some knees to the head from the clinch. Kai hit a pair of big kicks to the head that sent Yamashita to the floor. Yamashita barely beat the 10 count. She ran right back into the ring and Kai blasted her right away. She went down, but stayed in the fight. Kai ducked a kick and hit one of her own. Both women missed spinning kicks. Yamahashi then connected with a heel kick and it was good for the KO.

I’m not sure if something happened late when both women missed kicks. I thought perhaps Yamashita’s kick was way too light to sell, so they repeated the finish. Kai kind of just took the second heel kick for the finish.

WINNER: Miyu Yamashita at 5:30 via KO.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a good back and forth fight with another KO finish out of nowhere. It looked like something wasn’t quite right with the finish.)

(5) ROYCE ISAACS vs. SHANE MERCER

These are some big dudes. They went right to the mat and both men jockeyed for an advantage. Isaacs broke free of Mercer’s grip and they came to a stalemate. Isaacs hit some big knees and then tried to work a choke on Mercer’s back. Mercer got on top, but Isaacs hit some elbows to his head from the bottom. Mercer got on top, but Isaacs easily switched positions and got on top. Isaacs caught Mercer with an elbow and ended up slipping to the floor at the five minute mark. Isaacs got a knee bar in the middle of the ring, but Mercer kicked his way out of it.

Mercer hit a wrist clutch exploder and tried to get Isaacs’s back. Isaacs blocked it, but Mercer hit a standing backflip slam. WOW! Mercer hit some punches, but Isaacs fired right back and went after Mercer’s arm. He then hit a leg capture suplex. He got on top of Mercer and hit some punches and elbows. He then grabbed an arm bar. Mercer teased tapping, but stopped. Isaacs kept working on Mercer’s arm. Mercer finally got up and lifted Isaacs up. He then hit a modified DVD. Mercer grabbed a choke. Isaacs fired back with a DVD of his own. Isaacs grabbed a dragon sleeper and Mercer slapped.

WINNER: Royce Isaacs at 9:06.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was easily the best fight on the show so far. They went back and forth and both men seemed on the verge of losing at times only to escape defeat at the last second. The constant teases of a finish added drama to the end of the match.)

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on X @SR_Torch and Bluesky: @SeanRadican