FREE PODCAST 4/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Darby Allin’s AEW World Title win, Jericho’s unclear character, fallout from Dynasty, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner review the April 15, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite from Everett, Wash. Darby Allin wins the AEW World Championship in a story weaved throughout the show. Unclear Jericho character and where it’s heading. Ospreay gets back on the winning track, and it appears we will finally get Okada vs. Takeshita II at Double or Nothing in NYC. All this and more, including the always appreciated email and trivia from Zach.

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

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