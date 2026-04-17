WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2026
Where: LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT T-MOBILE ARENA
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,760 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs – Eight-Man Tag Team Street Fight
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Jordynne Grace – Women’s United States Championship No. 1 Contender’s match
- Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
- Cody Rhodes to deliver a message to Randy Orton
- Jacob Fatu to respond to Drew McIntyre’s attack
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/10): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Pat McAfee addressing the WWE Universe, Drew McIntyre exposing the “real” Jacob Fatu, Royce Keys debut, and more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Becky Lynch on fans claiming she doesn’t put over other wrestlers, who knew that Seth Rollins’ injury was a work leading up to WWE SummerSlam
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.