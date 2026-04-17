WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2026

Where: LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,760 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs – Eight-Man Tag Team Street Fight

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jordynne Grace – Women’s United States Championship No. 1 Contender’s match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Cody Rhodes to deliver a message to Randy Orton

Jacob Fatu to respond to Drew McIntyre’s attack

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/10): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Pat McAfee addressing the WWE Universe, Drew McIntyre exposing the “real” Jacob Fatu, Royce Keys debut, and more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Becky Lynch on fans claiming she doesn’t put over other wrestlers, who knew that Seth Rollins’ injury was a work leading up to WWE SummerSlam