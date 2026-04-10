WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/10): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Pat McAfee addressing the WWE Universe, Drew McIntyre exposing the “real” Jacob Fatu, Royce Keys debut, and more

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 10, 2026

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA AT SAP CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 9,678 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The Road to Wrestlemania stopped in San Jose this week, with merely 8 days remaining until Wrestlemania. They recapped last week’s Pat McAfee heel turn and alignment with Randy Orton, as well as the social media reaction to it.

Cody Rhodes walked up to the arena and asked Nick Aldis, who was seemingly waiting for him outside, where Pat McAfee was. Aldis told him that people higher than him that he is under strict order for Cody not to put his hands on McAfee under any circumstances. Jelly Roll walked up and asked where McAfee was. Aldis gave him the same directive. Aldis left. Jelly Roll said that this is all about Cody versus Randy Orton and their 20 years of friendship…and no one else.

– Rhea Ripley made her entrance to a rousing ovation. She congratulated Jade Cargill for finding her only weakness, which was attacking “her Iyo.” She called out Jade but out came Iyo Sky instead. While entering the ring, Sky sold the effects of getting beat up last week. Ripley wondered why Sky was there. Sky said she was angry that Jade attacked her, and she wanted her in a match tonight. Ripley questioned whether she really wanted that since Sky wasn’t 100%. She was sure and said she’d talk to Aldis. Aldis came out on stage (and was booed) and agreed to make the match for the main event of the show.

– Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, as well as Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were shown since Bliss vs. Bayley was up next. [c]

Bayley entered for the match to a great ovation in her hometown. She was accompanied by her partner Lyra as always. Alexa Bliss entered with her partner Charlotte Flair in tow. Flair recently started dressing a bit more like her partner and “bestie.”

(1) BAYLEY (w/Lyra Valkyria) vs. ALEXA BLISS (w/Charlotte Flair)

Both women had a smile on their face as the match began with Bayley chants, who responded by taking Bliss down with a shoulder block. Bliss quickly rolled her up for a one-count. Bayley missed a corner splash and hit her right kneed hard on the buckle. Bliss did a little dance in the ring and stood on top of her prone opponent. Bayley recovered and dropkicked Bliss to the floor as they went to a split-screen. [c]

Bliss was in control following the break, hitting multiple strikes and dropkicks. She hit a somersault facebuster (similar to a Natural Selection) and covered for a two-count. Bayley dodged a Bliss attack and gave her a sunset flip into the bottom buckle. She covered a for two-count of her own. Bliss caught Bayley in a Tree of Woe and hit a running hesitating dropkick in the corner. Bliss went up to the top rope and hit a Tornado DDT and covered for another nearfall. Much like last week Bliss landed first, then hit the DDT which made it look awkwardly impactful. Bayley reversed a Sister Abigail attempt into a Bayley-to-Belly suplex. Both women were down.

The crowd came alive as the women trade blows. Bliss almost won with a small package. They traded pinfall combinations to no avail. Once again, Bayley whiplashed Bliss into the bottom buckle, then climbed up and hit her flying elbow drop. Bliss kicked out at two again. Bayley chopped Bliss on the floor and woo’d right in front of Flair. She rolled Bliss back into the ring and strutted in front of Flair too. Flair threw her jacket at Bayley to distract her, leading to Bliss rolling her up for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss by pinfall in 10:00.

Post-match, Bliss and Flair walked quickly back up the ramp while Bayley and Lyra looked out at them.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A good match between two veterans that had the extra oomph behind it since it was Bayley’s hometown. The match itself was inconsequential since both team are set for their tag title opportunity at Wrestlemania Saturday.)

– Matt Cardona talked to Carmelo Hayes in the trainer’s room. Cardona told a frustrated Hayes that he knows how he feels, but that when he get his Wrestlemania moment it will be worth it. Trick Williams and Lil Yachty came in and Trick told Hayes that he thought he was going to win last week. Hayes told Trick to get out of his face. Yachty, wearing a Gingerbread man shirt to mock Sami Zayn, said that at least Hayes could watch Trick win the U.S. title from his couch. Hayes replied that he hopes Trick does win so he can take his title back from Trick. Hayes left to go rehab his knee, but Cardona stayed behind and told Yachty that he was sick of these guests coming in and running their mouths like they own the place. Trick said he didn’t have time for this, but Yachty challenged Cardona to match on behalf of Trick anyway. Trick didn’t love that. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I share Cardona’s sentiment about guests running their mouths too much. However, Yachty has actually been perfect in his role and it should keep going as long as Trick remains a heel.)

– In a pre-tape, Drew McIntyre said that Jacob Fatu was a failure as a man and a father. Since San Jose is his hometown, he said that his family was probably used to seeing him “right here.” They panned out to show that McIntyre was sitting in a prison cell. He accused Fatu of choosing a life of crime over being a provider for his family. He said Fatu belongs in a cage, not in the WWE and that he was going to beat him within an inch of his life at Wrestlemania. At the end, Fatu would end up right back in prison. McIntyre said he would be his judge, jury, and executioner.

– Back live, Cathy Kelley asked Fatu, who was watching the vignette on a monitor, about the video. Fatu started to address it but Solo Sikoa and the MFT walked up and said that anytime someone like McIntyre brings up Fatu’s past, it embarrasses the family. Fatu said that Solo and he could run it back. Solo pointed out that they were standing in the place where Fatu was brutally attacked months ago. He mockingly asked if anyone knew who did it yet and that it would be a damn shame if it happened again. He looked at Tama Tonga and said, “isn’t that right Tama.” Tama stepped up to Fatu and said, “you know what it is.” Solo laughed and said he was going to go talk to Aldis.

– Tessitore set up a highlight video that explained Royce Keys’s background in San Jose. Keys grew up with his grandparents and got caught up in drugs, despite all the love he was shown by them. He said that him and his friends would throw each other over their front fence like it was a Royal Rumble. It showed several clips of him wrestling as he said that he loves this and is excited about where he is going.

Keys would make his Smackdown debut next. [c]

Berto made his entrance during the commercial. Keys came out next to a pretty good reaction for the newcomer. Keys walked all the way around the ring before getting in it.

(2) ROYCE KEYS vs. BERTO (w/Angel)

Berto tried to slap Keys around but it simply infuriated him. Keys with a big clothesline and a powerslam. He gave Berto several left jabs that caused Berto to collapse in the corner and roll to the floor. Angel distracted Keys allowing Berto to ram him into the ringpost. Back in the ring Berto hit a missile dropkick and covered for a two-count. Keys caught Berto leaping off the ropes and gave him a fallaway slam and a “British Bulldog-style” powerslam. Angel tried to interfere but Keys dropped him on the apron with a clothesline. Keys buried Berto with a big spinebuster for the easy victory.

WINNER: Royce Keys by pinfall in 3:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The squash that it needed to be. Everything Keys did looked good, including his facials. It’s nice to see him finally in a real match. There has been a lot of talk about the high ceiling of some of the current black athletes including Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Carmelo Hayes. But don’t sleep on Keys. I think we could easily be talking about him in that conversation in the future.)

– Pat McAfee arrived at the arena in a truck. Aldis met him outside. McAfee flipped his keys at him to park it for him. Aldis let them drop to the pavement, so McAfee picked them up and put them in Aldis’s suit pocket. When McAfee entered the back of the arena he was met my Jelly Roll. Jelly asked if he was the one who told Randy Orton to RKO him. McAfee said no. Jelly asked him what he was even doing, to which McAfee responded “it’s bigger than you know. You’re not a part of our business. You wouldn’t understand.” Jelly got in his face and pushed him up against a wall. Aldis tried to mediate. McAfee told him to get the “ex con” out of here so he could go save the business with Orton. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Sigh. Even though I literally just said that “guests” get to talk too much, I have to give credit where it’s due. I’m a broadcast journalist after all. Jelly Roll and McAfee were both tremendous in that segment. I’m skeptical about where this storyline is headed and I would have preferred if they simply used the long history of the Rhodes and Orton families to tell this story. But the performances are strong at least.)

– In the back, Royce Keys told Cathy Kelley meant a lot to him that he got to have his debut in front of his hometown people. Solo Sikoa walked up and said, “long time no see.” He congratulated Keys on doing a good job tonight and said that he runs things on Smackdown, so if Keys ever needs anything his door is always open.

[HOUR TWO]

– Pat McAfee made his entrance to a chorus of boos. He flipped off the crowd before he even made his way to the ring. He told the truck to cut his music and called San Joes a sh*thole. He said it’s funny that everyone boos him even though he is the hero. He called C.M. Punk a spineless bum and addressed being called Pat MAGA-Fee. He pointed out that Punk says all those things about him while wearing a bunch of WWE-licensed merchandise. He pointed out how all that TKO money goes to Punk’s bank account rather than to the poor families who can’t afford to go to wrestling events anymore. Specifically, McAfee said the money goes to the account titled “I’m sorry Saudi Arabia.” He called Punk a fraud.

McAfee said that if it weren’t for Orton, then why would anyone want to buy Wrestlemania. He threatened to smack a fan. McAfee claimed that he called Ram Trucks, the sponsor for Wrestlemania, and that because of him tickets to Wrestlemania Saturday are now 25% off between now and the end of RAW. He said that no one should pay money for Sunday though because it’s “ass.” He taunted the fans for San Jose having never won a Stanley Cup in hockey. Cue Cody Rhodes’s music.

Cody, wearing a purple suit and carrying his WWE Championship in his right hand, got in the ring while McAfee mocked Cody’s music. Cody said, “I don’t think you belong here.” He offered to get McAfee a replica title, do their entrance, and live out his superstar experience, and then go back to whomever sent him and say, “thank you daddy.” Cody called him a play wrestler. He talked about Paul Bosch and how he used to say that “marks” were actually “customers.” Cody pointed out a bunch of different fans and called them family. He said that for the first time ever, everyone was in an agreement that they don’t want to see Pat McAfee. He told McAfee to go home.

McAfee said he was home, and that he was born to be in this business, while Cody was born into it with a silver spoon. He called Cody the fakest dude on earth with his bleached hair, fake teeth, fake tan, lispy lips, and a 10,000 suit that he wears because Ric Flair said it was the right thing to do. He called Cody a cosplay champion and said that if Randy Orton doesn’t walk out of Wrestlemania as a 15-time champion, then no one would ever hear from Pat McAfee in this business again. The crowd chanted “No more Pat”. He flipped them off again. Cody asked McAfee if he was too high to remember how he used to Yeet and stand on the table, so he must not have hated the business too much. Cody suggested bringing Gunther out to put him to sleep to end it all. Cody left the ring.

As Cody walked up the ramp, McAfee yelled at him for being “elite” at running away, calling him Stardust. He asked him if he was about to go suck Triple H’s ass to get more opportunities like the politician that he is. Cody took off his jacket and ran back to the ring. Randy Orton appeared on screen and asked if Cody was forgetting something. The camera panned down where Jelly Roll was sprawled out in pain. Orton dragged Jelly out onto the stage. Cody marched up the ramp to check on Jelly while Randy ran away. McAfee tried to sneak up behind Cody, but Cody turned around like a dum-dum. Orton predictably attacked from behind and threw Cody into the ring to beat him down some more. Jelly rolled scraped himself off the stage and got in the ring too. Jelly grabbed McAfee by the throat from the apron but Orton knocked him back to the floor. Cody tried to fight back with some punches until again he was cheap-shotted from behind by McAfee. Orton gave him the draping DDT. McAfee handed Oton the WWE title so he leveled Cody with it as the heels stood tall. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I want to start with the good. Everything was executed very well by all parties. It took a LONG time, but it was also the thing most people were looking forward to on the show so it’s fine. What I still don’t get is the reason for any of it. How is Cody killing the business? It doesn’t make sense. IF they were just sticking to calling Cody a kiss-ass and a fake politician I would understand what they were going for. But even then I wouldn’t understand why Orton could just say those things himself. It still feels like a panic move to me by WWE. I hope to be proven run in the long-term.)

– McAfee and Orton left in McAfee’s truck. Before he left he said “you’re welcome” to the IWC (Internet Wrestling Community) and the marks.

– Jacob Fatu entered for the next match. [c]

– Nick Aldis talked to Kit Wilson and The Miz. Miz wanted to know what was going to be done about the referee who was “cursed” last week and couldn’t make the three count during their match. Miz said something needed to be done because it cost them the tag team titles. Aldis said there was nothing to be done because he was cursed. He said it was outside of his scope of control. Wilson told him there needed to be consequences. Aldis made a match between Wilson and Danhausen instead.

Tama Tonga came out to Solo Sikoa’s music with the entire MFT. Solo directed Tama to go to the ring while the rest stayed at the top of the ramp.

(3) TAMA TONGA (w/Solo Sikoa) vs. JACOB FATU

Tessitore and Wade Barrett argued over whether Tama has been a loyal soldier to Solo. Fatu backed Tama into the corner, then missed a corner splash. Tama Irish-whipped him into the corner but Fatu exploded out with a clothesline and a handstand springboard moonsault. Fatu dove through the ropes and took out Tama, sending him over the announce desk. [c]

They trade forearms with Tama gaining a momentary advantage. Fatu rallied with a running body splash in the corner and perched headbutts from the top buckle. He hit the running hip attack and danced in the ring. He went for another but Tama caught him in between and then hit a pedigree for a two-count. Fatu wanted to hit a pop-up Samoan drop but Tama countered with a reverse spinning neckbreaker. He covered for a nearfall as Tessitore said he felt like Tama was on the verge of becoming a major player in WWE. On that note, Fatu hit the verge player with a superkick and a pop-up Samoan Drop. Then he hit the big moonsault and covered for the win.

WINNER: Jacob Fatu via pinfall in 8:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The guy with the Wrestlemania match got the win. Tama looked good in defeat, but it remains to be seen what his ceiling can be.)

– Fatu was about to speak but Drew McIntyre attacked him from behind. Then he gave him a Claymore kick and threw him out of the ring. Barrett speculated that we were getting a taste of what we could expect during their Unsanctioned match. McIntyre grabbed a chair and hit Fatu over the back with it. He gave him a Future Shock DDT on the floor and Fatu was out cold. McIntyre pulled out handcuffs with an extender on them. He put one on Fatu and pulled him into the ringpost. He rammed Fatu’s spine into the post and started punching him with a handcuff wrapped around his fist. He draped Fatu over the ringpost with a handcuff on each hand, but when he punched him the chain broke and Fatu fell to the floor. Oops. McIntyre tied him back up and talked trash to him. Fatu tried to fight back and the chain broke off again. McIntyre beat him down again and handcuffed him in a scene that reminiscent of someone being arrested. McIntyre continued whipping him with his belt in the ring. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A brutal attack by McIntyre to get some sympathy for Fatu. It worked very well. If they wanted to, they could use the symbolism of McIntyre “arresting” Fatu with the handcuffs. I was surprised the announcers didn’t mention that symbolism. If I were Fatu I’d question why no officials came to help him like they do all the golden boys.)

– R-Truth was in the back explaining to Danhausen how to sign up for ESPN+. Danhausen said that after he defeats Kit Wilson tonight and becomes The Miz’s new apprentice, he was going to take over the world. Damian Priest walked up and wondered if he even wanted to know what was going on. Priest brought up how last week Truth thought Danhausen was Asuka last week. Truth denied it and Priest got frustrated. Danhausen vanished. Rhea Ripley threw B-Fab into the screen and said, “one down one to go.”

[HOUR THREE]

– The United States Champion Sami Zayn made his entrance to a mixed reaction that turned to a chorus of boos when he was in the ring. Zayn acknowledged the “interesting” reaction. Zayn said he’s not deaf and he hears them. He reminded that Cody and Orton both told him he needed to change if he wanted to get ahead. He said that he has always tried to give the fans more by giving them himself: his heart, mind, and soul. Zayn said that when he meet kids that is who he cares about, the fans in California that have had his back since Day 1, and that he’d never betray himself because that would be betraying them. He said he would never change for them. As for the rest (the ones booing him) he asked what he actually did. Then he said it’s okay because he doesn’t care anyway. He asked to hear the “ride or die” Sami Zayn fans. Zayn said that whether you like or it don’t, in nine days he was going to walk into Wrestlemania as a champion and would walk out as one. Trick Williams’s music played.

Trick and Yachty got in the ring and Trick said that he thinks that the people are tired of hearing Zayn talk. Trick said that Zayn hates him because he doesn’t think he deserves the opportunities that he’s been getting. Trick said that may be true but they also call him “The Anointed One.” He said he was going to beat Zayn’s ass at Wrestlemania. Zayn disagreed and said that they don’t love him because that takes time; he thinks they have a crush on him, Zayn told Trick to take his glasses off and said that he can call him “ginger whatever” but when it comes to Wrestlemania he will be facing a main eventer. Yachty said Zayn was a hater and said that Trick Williams makes Trick Williams, and that’s why he would be the new United States Champion. Matt Cardona’s music played and he came out for his match against Trick. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This was the most “heel” that Zayn has been thus far. It’s clear that the fans want to boo him, though I remain steadfast in my belief that this was NOT the initial plan for Zayn. Looks like they are rolling with it though, as Zayn showed shades of the late 1995-early 1996 Diesel who was a babyface to the fans who wanted to cheer him but a heel to everyone else. It could work well for Zayn because he is such a talented performer. They just need to get Zayn a black glove gimmick.)

(4) TRICK WILLIAMS (w/Lil Yachty) vs. MATT CARDONA

The match started during the break. Trick dodged several punches in the corner and did a little shimmy. Trick hit a running knee lift and slammed Cardona. Cardona magically stood up only to get put in the corner to eat some chops. Sami Zayn was seated outside watching the match. Yachty choked Cardona when the referee’s back was turned. Cardona rallied a bit with a few turnbuckle punches until Trick slipped beneath him and pulled Cardona off causing him to land hard. [c]

Cardona caught Trick trying to give him a side kick and planted him with a side suplex. Trick leveled Cardona with a forearm but Cardona face planted Trick when he telegraphed a move by lowering his head. Cardona lined him up and delivered the Broski boot to the temple. He hit an Unprettier and covered for a nearfall. Cardona went for the Rough Ryder but Trick dropped him across the ropes. Trick hit the Trick Slap and covered for another two-count. Trick missed a corner splash but Ryder couldn’t capitalize, as he was back body dropped to the floor. Trick followed him out and wrecked him with a clothesline. Trick pushed Zayn and rolled back in the ring to break the count. He went back out to retrieve Cardona and roll him back in. Trick was distracted by Zayn who got up on the apron. Yachty took out Zayn’s feet from under him. Zayn recovered and as Yachty was gloating, Zayn hit him with a Helluva kick over the barricade. Back in the ring. Trick got rolled up for the one…two…Trick kicked out. Trick immediately hit the Trick Shot and covered for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Trick Williams via pinfall in 13:00.

After the match, Trick helped Yachty to his feet.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Is he a heel or is he a babyface? Trick really said nothing heelish when has talking; yet Yachty did. Plus, Yachty choked Cardona behind the referee’s back. They need to straighten this all out by the time Wrestlemania is over. .)

– Danhausen made his entrance for his first WWE match. He was announced as being from 1313 Mockingbird Lane (a Munsters reference for you oldies out there) and as being “very nice, very evil.” [c]

Kit Wilson made his way to the ring, accompanied by the Miz

(5) DANHAUSEN (c) vs. KIT WILSON (w/The Miz)

They got face to face and quickly Danhausen hit a dropkick and a bridging northern lights suplex. He flexed for the crowd and the announcers acted surprised. Wilson kicked him in the gut and whipped him to the ropes but Danhausen slid to the floor and put his arm around Miz. Miz thought it was Wilson. Wilson came flying in with a running elbow on the floor. Danhausen got back in the ring. Wilson hit three consecutive flying elbows and covered for a two-count. Wilson picked him up and yelled at him that “the curse was not real.” Wilson wanted to hit his tope rope twisting elbow drop, but Danhausen sat up and cursed him. Pyro shot out of the post that Wilson was on sending him in pain into the ring. Miz got up on the apron and Danhausen knocked him off. Danhausen cursed him again and gave him a big boot. Danhausen hooked the leg for the three count.

WINNER: Danhausen via pinfall in 3:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The curse strikes again. Danhausen really wasn’t that impressive in the ring. His big boot finisher was particularly weak. The curse that led to the pyro was creative. They should have left it there. Having him curse Wilson again before hitting his finish was overkill.)

– After the match, Miz tried to sneak attack Danhausen but the lights went out. When they came back on Danhausen was halfway up the ramp.

– Jade Cargill was looking for Michin in the back. She found her laid out in pain with her pet kendo stick consoling her. She said Rhea Ripley did it. [c]

– The announcers advertised that next week’s Smackdown would have the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, as well as an 8-man Street Fight with the Wyatt Sicks against the MFT.

– Iyo Sky talked to Rhea Ripley before heading out for the main event. Ripley said she took care of Jade Cargill’s stooges. Sky said to let her take care of Jade on her own. Sky went to the ring alone. [c]

The WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill made her grand entrance alone with the title belt strapped to her waist. There were only eight minutes left in the show so clearly this wasn’t going to be a long match.

(6) JADE CARGILL vs. IYO SKY

Sky started hot with a dropkick. Jade missed a splash in the corner but Sky tried to run at her and it was like running into a wall. Jade slammed her and tried to stand on her while flexing to get the pin, but Sky kicked out. Sky with another dropkick followed by a suicide dive attempt that Jade caught with a forearm to the face. They actually went to a split screen with seven minutes left in the show. [c]

Sky continued to use her speed to her advantage. She hit a missile dropkick and kipped up, then got the crowd to come alive. She delivered a bullet train Meteora in the corner and wanted to go for her moonsault. But Jade cot to her feet and gorilla-pressed her to the middle of the ring. Sky slid down into a rear naked choke on her back. Jade rolled out of it but Sky rolled her up for a nearfall. Sky missed a spin kick and Jade countered with a Blue Thunder bomb that earned her a two-count. Jade grabbed Sky by the throat but Sky rolled through into a pinning combination. Jade quickly escaped. Sky was selling her ribs before hitting a moonsault from the apron to the floor.

On the floor, Jade executed a wheelbarrow slam on Sky face-first on the steel steps. Back in the ring, she hit a pump kick and the Jaded. She covered for the victory.

WINNER: Jade Cargill via pinfall in 9:00.

After the match, Jade grabbed a chair, so Rhea Ripley immediately ran to the ring to prevent her friend(?) from getting attacked any further. Jade slowly backed away and sat down at ringside. Ripley tended to her fallen companion.

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