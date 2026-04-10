FREE PODCAST 4/10 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WrestleMania 27 fallout including phase two of Rock-Cena feud, was Rock being sabotaged, Sin Cara, Moxley in WWE, live callers (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Apr. 6, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. They discussed with live callers WrestleMania, Monday’s Raw, Rock-Cena hype for WrestleMania 28, whether Rock is being sabotaged, the overlooked aspect of the 2011 Royal Rumble winner Alberto Del Rio opening WrestleMania, concerns with current WWE product, fate of Superstars after Thursday, Sin Cara’s debut reflective of WWE’s lack of direction & planning, Lockdown line-up, the Lockdown Line-Up Guessing Game, Miz vs. Cena continuing, Jon Moxley in WWE, McNeill’s Live Events Center, and a new weekly feature – Criteria To Determine Whether You Should You Have An Internet PPV. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they take McNeill Zone Thread questions on Miss USA on Tough Enough, a potential WM28 Stars vs. Legends theme, and the Austin-Miz confrontation on Raw.
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