WWE wrestlers make their predictions for the outcome of Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With WrestleMania 42 being held this Saturday and Sunday, one of the biggest matches of the PLE won’t be for a title. Instead, it’ll be for bragging rights as to who’s the best big man in the company.

For years, Brock Lesnar was in that role. He was beating up people while winning championships. It didn’t matter who was facing him, he knocked them down with ease. But he has a new challenger in Oba Femi. Debuting in NXT in 2023, he quickly became a top star for the brand.

He was NXT North American Champion once and NXT Champion twice. When he got called up in January, he knocked opponents down just like Lesnar. But when the latter issued an open challenge for WrestleMania, he gladly accepted the call. To celebrate the match on Sunday, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded a video of other wrestlers predicting who will win. This will generate excitement for what’s sure to be a great match.

This was a cool video showcasing the whole company’s hype for this once in a lifetime match. Lesnar was the resident monster for years, with many achievements and championships to show for it. However, Femi is the hottest rookie in the company, unafraid to confront Lesnar and face him at WrestleMania. It was nice to see the array of wrestlers being asked the question, from Danhausen to a still-saddened Johnny Gargano.

Many of them wanted Femi, but many of them also wanted Lesnar. But what was surprising is that so many of them couldn’t choose an answer. They thought both were so evenly matched that there was no possible way an answer could be given. Both men are extremely powerful, have won many titles during their WWE careers so far, and have lived up to the hype placed upon them. This was a great idea, given the variety of different answers regarding who would win this highly anticipated contest.

Overall, this was a great video showing everyone how important this match is to WrestleMania this year. There have been multiple confrontations between the two, with immense destruction throughout the past couple of weeks. That has led to some wild moments both inside and outside the ring. It’s clear everyone is looking forward to it, which is why WWE asked many wrestlers who they think will win.

The variety of answers speak to the level of uncertainty of a winner heading into the match. Femi and Lesnar are pretty much equal, making it impossible to pick a clear winner without biases getting involved. One man has been doing this for decades, while the other just came up to the main roster at the start of the year. The WWE YouTube channel loves hyping up events and matches to get fans ready for them. This video clearly gets them excited for what’s going to be a great match this Sunday.