FREE PODCAST 4/17 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Edge’s retirement, Angle re-signing with TNA, Sin Cara’s push, more with live callers, plus VIP Aftershow questions and more topics (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Apr. 13, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill who discussed more aspects of Edge’s retirement, Sin Cara’s botched push so far, Kurt Angle re-signing with TNA, the potential of major TNA rebranding in the works, McNeill’s Event Center, McNeill’s weekly look at iPPV offerings, and the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow features questions from McNeill’s Mailbag.

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