WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/17): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Wrestlemania go-home show, Cody Rhodes message for Randy Orton, Andre the Giant Battle Royal, Wyatts vs. MFT Street Fight

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 17, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA AT T-MOBILE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 8,760 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 9,955.

[HOUR ONE]

– It was déjà vu as Joe Tessitore welcomed the audience to Wrestlemania week in Sin City for the second consecutive year. They showed a music video package with highlights of over four decades of Wrestlemania history, with various wrestlers and affiliated personalities naming their “favorite” Wrestlemania memories.

The standard parade of arrivals to the T-Mobile Arena included Jade Cargill with B-Fab and Michin, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn (booed), Trick Williams (cheered), Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, and lastly Pat McAfee and Randy Orton arriving in McFee’s truck. General Manager Nick Aldis met them in the parking lot and handed them an agreement. McAfee said he’d have to review it first. Orton said he had business to take care of and was headed to the ring. McAfee handed his truck keys to Aldis and told him to park it. Orton’s music played.

The heel Orton sauntered to the ring to cheers and crowd karaoke. They chanted his name as he stood in the ring ready to speak. Orton said he didn’t need Pat McAfee; he wanted him because he was the only straight shooter in the company that told him what he needed to hear, which was to just be himself. Orton said that when he thought he’d be facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania he knew he’d be able to do what he needed to do to get it done. But when Cody Rhodes won the championship…the crowd loudly booed. Orton paused. He named Rhodes again and the crowd booed again. Orton called Rhodes a cocky son of a bitch for giving Orton permission to be himself in their match. He said all Rhodes ever did was take, take, take. Orton recalled Wrestlemania 40 and when Rhodes needed a friend to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns he called Seth Rollins instead of Orton. He reiterated that all Rhodes did was take, take, take when Rhodes needed help against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. Orton tried to help and was put through a table, for Rhodes, shortly after having back surgery. Finally, Rhodes was all about take, take, take when he gave a WWE Championship match to Kevin Owens, and when Owens turned on Rhodes, Orton was there to help. Once again, for his troubles Orton was piledriven by Owens and almost put out forever. Orton said that McAfee has done more than Rhodes ever did. The crowd booed that too. Orton said that helping Rhodes for the last few years has hurt his legacy so he’s going to fix that by winning his 15th world championship on Saturday night with and RKO.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This was exactly what Orton needed to say and I’ve been saying it from the moment he turned on Rhodes. It was all about Orton blaming Rhodes for the downfall of their relationship. In a vacuum, this was perfect. They never needed any extracurricular unrelated nonsense concerning McAfee or the direction on the company in this feud. It always needed to be about Orton being mad and wanting to take what matters most to Rhodes… the championship. It’s a shame they fumbled so many times along the way. But better late than never.)

– Orton got back in the truck with McAfee and they left. Aldis was standing there when they drove off.

– The MFTs, led my Solo Sikoa, made their way to the ring for the opening contest. [c]

– The Wyatt Sicks entered to a firefly-lit arena with Uncle Howdy carrying their reacquired magic lantern. Howdy shouted something and they charged the ring.

(1) THE WYATT SICKS (Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erik Rowan) w/Nikki Cross vs. THE MFT (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, J.C. Mateo, Tonga Loa) w/Talla Tonga –Street Fight

The match started with all eight men brawling inside and outside the ring. Gacy, Lumis, and Rowan triple teamed Talla Tonga, with Rowan knocking Talla to the floor with a weak looking big boot. Gacy and Lumis executed stereo somersault dives onto the outside. Rowan wanted to go for a dive himself but Tonga Loa grabbed his foot to prevent it. Talla clotheslined Rowan on the floor and hit Gacy and Lumis with the steel steps. He threw them at Rowan as they went to a split screen. [c]

Solo tried to hand Tama Tonga a kendo stick but he refused and instead stomped on Howdy in the corner. Gacy and Lumis hit a combo neckbreaker and took out Solo and Tama. Lumis monkey flipped Tama out of the corner and into the awaiting arms of Gacy who intended to hit a powerbomb. Unfortunately, he fell backwards as he caught him and it looked kinda pathetic. The crowd groaned. Gacy got a two-count but J.C. Mateo hit suplexes on Gacy and Lumis. Talla returned to the wring and dropped Howdy with a big Samoan drop. He hit another on Lumis and one on Gacy for good measure. He went for one on Rowan, but he escaped and knocked Talla back to the floor. Rowan hit a suicide dive through the ropes on Talla. Rowan was pumped up and threw chairs, kendo sticks, and trash cans into the ring. Howdy and Rowan hit Solo with a can. Rowan splashed Solo with a can laying on him as they transitioned to another picture-in-picture break. [c]

Howdy was turning the tides by himself with a steel chair, hitting a Solo with a uranage on the chair. Nikki Cross leapt off the top rope onto Tonga Loa on the floor. Back in the ring, Howdy set up Solo for a Sister Abigail but Talla gave him a big boot. Solo climbed to the top rope and jumped over Talla (for some reason) with a splash onto Howdy. Solo covered for the one…two…it was broken up with a kendo smash from Gacy. Lumis and Gacy teed off on Talla with kendo strikes until it angered him and he chokeslammed them. Rowan smashed Talla in the back with a chair but it didn’t faze him. Talla clotheslined Rowan to the floor but took himself over in the process. Howdy again went to give Tonga Loa a Sister Abigail but Tama snuck up from behind and dropped him with what I’ll described as an inverted Cross Rhodes. Tama called for the Cutthroat but before he could go for it Solo hit the Samoan Spike on Howdy and covered him for the three count.

WINNERS: The MFT by pinfall in 15:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was an exciting street fight that hopefully puts an end to the never-ending feud. Talla Tonga shined in the match. It also furthered the tension between Solo and Tama.)

– The WWE Tag Team Champions R-Truth and Damian Priest walked and talked in the back. Truth referenced the New Day which confused Priest since they are RAW wrestlers. Truth said it would be a piece of cake because Asuka cursed them. Priest corrected him that it was Danhausen. Truth inexplicably commented that Xavier Woods was so sick that he turned Sammy Sosa white. Apparently, the joke was that he was talking about Grayson Waller. The biggest reveal was that they have a title defense tonight.

– They showed a clip from earlier in the week with Miz and Maryse renewing their wedding vows. Kit Wilson presided. Danhausen interrupted and said he was part of the ceremony. Danhausen cursed Maryse so Miz tried to wring his neck, which caused Maryse to get knocked face-first into a wedding cake. Danhausen tasted it and liked it. [c]

– They showed a Royce Keys video package about him growing up. It recapped how his mom sadly passed away in 2021 from a drug overdose at 61 years old. She never got to see his dreams come true. Keys spoke about the situation.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s a very real and sad personal story. From a “story” perspective it’s also exactly why Keys, who I’m personally very high on, is properly slotted as a babyface. He is very easy to root for.)

– The announcers recapped Drew McIntyre’s vicious (and very long) attack on Jacob Fatu last week. They cut to the outside as a police car drove into the arena with sirens blaring. It stopped at the ramp and two policemen exited from the front of the car. They opened the back and Fatu emerged. He posed on the top of the car as his music blared. Fatu said he wasn’t afraid of his discussing his past but assured the crowd that he didn’t live that life anymore. He said being put in cuffs last week by McIntyre didn’t bother him at all and said that this was where McIntyre gets it twisted. He said that no one could stop him from beating his ass in the Unsanctioned match tomorrow night. Fatu called for a closeup from the camera as he told McIntyre that while he tried to put him back in a jail cell, he’s already put it in his rear view. Fatu said that after Wrestlemania he’d be putting McIntyre in his rear view too. He finished by saying he was going to dog walk him tomorrow night.

– Alexa Bliss was combing her hair in the women’s locker room while Charlotte Flair was putting on her boots. They said they wanted to win tonight to have momentum going into their Wrestlemania title match. They agreed that no matter what happened they’d remain friends. Flair cared more about the gold than Bliss, which frustrated the latter.

– The WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth entered for their title defense. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

“The New Day” duo of Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller went to the ring for the match.

(2) DAMIAN PRIEST & R-TRUTH (c) vs. KOFI KINGSTON & GRAYSON WALLER –WWE Tag Team Championship match

It was only the second match of the evening and it’s the second hour. Waller started off quickly against Priest. Priest cut him off with a big boot and launched him into the corner. He dropped Waller with a massive uppercut and tagged in Truth who immediately hit a corkscrew body block. Truth hit some corner punches but Waller slid underneath to escape and tagged in Kingston. Truth tried to take on both Waller and Kingston but ultimately Waller pulled down the ropes and Truth careened over them to the outside. Priest grabbed Waller for a chokeslam but Kingston saved them as they went to their third split screen of the show. [c]

The heels were in control but Waller tried to cover Truth when he wasn’t the legal man after an elbow drop. Referee Charles Robinson didn’t count until Kingston quickly pushed him off and covered as the legal man. He only got a two count and looked frustrated. Corey Graves pointed out that a mistake like that was why Waller wasn’t officially a member of the New Day. Kingston walked around the ring gloating for a solid 10 seconds while Truth laid in the middle of the ring. Waller tagged himself back in to Kingston’s dismay. Truth was able to make the hot tag.

Priest came in and dominated with strikes and corner splashes. He hit a flatliner and Old School cross-body on Waller like he always does, but Tessitore must not have ever paid attention because he seemed surprised. Priest hit a big lariat and covered for a nearfall that got broken up by Kingston. Truth was in the heel corner calling for a tag from Kingston. Kingston smacked his hand off the tag rope which caused Truth to think he’d been tagged in. The crowd cheered as Truth hit all the John Cena moves. Priest slammed Waller next to Kingston so that Truth and Priest could both do the “You Can’t See Me” fist drops. Priest protested at first but ended up doing it. They hit a double-team facebuster-type maneuver on Waller and Priest covered for the win. [c]

WINNERS: Damian Priest and R-Truth in 10:00. Priest and Truth retained the tag titles.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s still a bit surprising that veterans like Priest, Truth, and Kingston have nothing to do at Wrestlemania. But that’s also okay because Mania participation shouldn’t be treated like a participation trophy. Those matches should be special.)

– The WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill made her way to the ring for talking time, accompanied by her cronies B-Fab and Michin. Michin did not have her pet kendo stick with her. I assume it was at home being looked after by a sitter. Before Cargill could speak Rhea Ripley’s music played and the challenger came out and stood on the apron. She said she wanted to come out before Cargill started talking and wasting everyone’s time. Ripley seemed to forget what she’d planned on saying so she stalled. Ripley said she thought Cargill was scared so Ripley couldn’t wait to embarrass her at Wrestlemania. B-Fab said that Ripley should be embarrassed that she keeps coming for Cargill and failing. The crowd loudly booed when B-Fab spoke because these are effective heels. Cargill started to talk and got booed loudly too. She said she was everything that Ripley wished she could be…a real bitch, instead of a goth kid with insecurities. Ripley got in the ring and they got in each other’s face. Ripley said she didn’t want to be anything like Cargill and said that her insecurities are what made her a multi-time champion. She called Cargill a narcissistic, fake-ass, bitch. Cargill held up her belt and walked out of the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was an effective segment simply because the heel/babyface dynamic is clear. That made up for the fact that Ripley once again has to resort to the easy “bitch” card to end the promo. I also wish Ripley had taken a second to explain HOW her insecurities are the reason she became a multi-time champion. In a case like this A+B doesn’t automatically equal C without some explanation. If I’m a 12 year-old anxious kid who idolizes Ripley and heard that my ears would probably perk up. But I’d look to my hero to explain how she turned her insecurities into such a successful life.)

– Solo talked to the MFT in the back and said they won because they acted as a team. Tama Tonga didn’t seem to be on-board with that and Solo noticed. He noted that they all needed to pull for Talla Tonga in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal tonight. Solo also said he was going to go talk to Nick Aldis about getting a tag team title shot.

– Tiffany Stratton entered for a United States championship number one contender’s match. [c]

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(3) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. TIFFANY STRATTON – United States Championship #1 Contender Match

The United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James were seated at ringside. They traded pinfall exchanges for one-counts. Stratton did some gymnastics to show that she’s athletic as Graves pointed out that last year at this time she was competing for the Women’s championship and that it’s long road back to that. Grace dropped Stratton throat first across the top rope, then clotheslined her and covered for a two-count. They cut to another split screen. [c]

Stratton reversed a suplex into a nice looking spike DDT. Both women were down. When they got to their feet they traded yay/boo blows, with Stratton (a babyface) on the boo end. Stratton hit an impactful standing dropkick onto a seated Grace, then a cover for another nearfall. Tessitore pointed out that hour number three would be commercial-free. Stratton hit a series of headbutts while draped in the ropes. She hit a package powerbomb and covered for the one…two…kick out by Stratton. Stratton was up and hit a Stunner and went for her moonsault finisher. She hit it and covered for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton via pinfall in 9:00. Stratton is the number 1 contender for the United States Championship.

After the match, Stratton looked out at the Women’s Champion at ringside.

– Trick Williams walked in the back because he was up next. [c]

Trick Williams (a heel for now) entered to cheers and his theme music that prompts audience chants as the show moved into its third hour.

[HOUR THREE]

Trick said tonight wasn’t about games because he had something to get off his chest. He said that last week Sami Zayn crossed the line and asked them to show the footage of Zayn giving his friend Lil Yachty a Helluva kick. Trick said he didn’t know when Yachty would be back and was mad because it hurt “his entrance at Wrestlemania.” He called Zayn out and Zayn’s music played. However, someone came out in a Gingerbread Man costume instead. Trick asked “Sami” what was wrong, was it that there weren’t any “die-hard” Sami Zayn fans last week or here tonight, which was mocking Zayn for calling for them last week and getting no response. The real Sami Zayn, the United States Champion, walked to the ring and said he hasn’t been having a good time. He said that by the sound of it (the boos), a lot of the fans haven’t been either. Zayn said he still wasn’t sure exactly what he did wrong but the truth was that he didn’t care because he was doing this for the ride-or-die Sami Zayn fans that have been with him since day one. Once again there were no cheers.

Zayn got in the ring and told the Gingerbread man to go away. He stood in the corner as the crowd booed. Zayn said that in the four months that Trick has been on the main roster he hasn’t showed him anything in the ring where it matters. Zayn said he doesn’t see the future of the business he sees a little punk rookie who is about to walk into Wrestlemania against one of the best to ever do it. He said that Trick didn’t have a plan. Trick said he was the plan. He said that Zayn was combing his hair now and that his breath spelled like “ten pounds of bounce that ass.” I’m not going to pretend I know what that meant but it sounded funny. Trick hilariously said there isn’t a safe water bottle backstage (because of Zayn’s recent tantrums.” Trick told Zayn to look at him when he’s talking to him, which drew a loud reaction. Trick said he was the one who was going to get the job done, prompting “Whoop that Trick” chants.

Zayn wasn’t impressed and said, “your plan was standing in the ring two days before Wrestlemania with a gingerbread man”, to which Trick replied, “no I’m standing in the ring with two gingerbread men.” Zayn hit him and they traded blows. Trick got the upper hand but then Zayn clotheslined Trick over the top rope. Zayn slowly turned around to realize the Gingerbread man was still in the ring. Zayn gave the Gingerbread man a Helluva kick that twisted its head all the way around. Zayn celebrated but that allowed Trick to come back in the ring and hit the Trick Shot. Trick held up the U.S. title to the delight of the chanting fans.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s baffling to me that WWE’s inept storytelling managed to turn perhaps their most natural babyface into a heel even though I don’t think they meant to do it.)

– The WWE Champion Cody Rhodes exited his personal bus and headed into the arena. Tessitore said they were now entering into the commercial-free third hour even though it was 15 minutes past the hour already. They went to a commercial. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good to know that QB1 presumably stays in his bus during the entire show until it’s his turn. He’s a real team guy that Cody Rhodes )

(4) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS vs. BAYLEY & LYRA VALKYRIA 22

Lyra gave Flair a forearm before the bell rang. The referee called for the match to start and all four women squared off. Bayley and Bliss took their fighting to ringside as Bliss sent Bayley into the steel steps. Nia Jax attacked Lyra in the ring and Lash Legend leveled Flair with a big boot. The Tag Team Champions obliterated everyone in the ring. The referee was nowhere to be found. He apparently just left. I assume he’ll be working at Waffle House next week. No sign of the Bellas either.

WINNERS: No Contest in less than a minute.

– A very well produced package aired that highlighted the highly anticipated Wrestlemania match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

– The crowd was fill with grapplers as the 12th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was set to begin. The trophy was shown. Johnny Gargano, continuing his depression story, was planking face down in the ring. Royce Keys received a televised entrance as I wondered if telegraph machines were still in use. Then to MY surprise, Joe Hendry also came out for the match.

(1) ANDRE THE GIANT MEMORIAL BATTLE ROYAL

PARTICIPANTS: Aleister Black, Alex Shelley, Akira Tozawa, Angel, Apollo Crews, Axiom, Berto, Carmelo Hayes, Chris Sabin, Cruz Del Toro, El Grande Americano, “The Original” El Grande Americano, Ilja Dragunov, Joaquin Wilde, Joe Hendry, Johnny Gargano, Kit Wilson, La Parka, Matt Cardona, Nathan Frazer, Otis, Psycho Clown, Rey Fenix, Royce Keys, Shiloh Hill, Shinsuke Nakamura, Talla Tonga

– Graves wondered if Gargano was okay as the match began. Grapplers grappled and punchers punched. Kit Wilson called Hendry toxic, but Hendry startled him with his pose, which caused Wilson to jump back, trip over Gargano, and fall over the top rope to eliminate himself. Please read that whole line again because I can’t believe I had to type that. Nathan Frazer and Chris Sabin fought on the apron. Frazer dangled from the ropes and momentarily avoided elimination Gargano knocked him off and sent him flying into the announce desk. Sabin was dumped by superkick from Axiom. Talla dumped both El Grande Americanos out.

Shiloh Hill battled with Ilja Dragunov in the middle. Dragunov back body dropped him to the apron then eliminated him with a boot. La Parka danced and fought Angel and Berto, but they were able to dump him. Rey Fenix dropkicked Beto to send him out. Psycho Clown hit a big uppercut and tore his mask/face off but Royce Keys clotheslined him to the floor. Axiom and Shelley fought on the apron until Gargano gave Axiom a tornado DDT to eliminate him. Shelley helped Gargano to his feet but Fenix knocked Shelley out. Gargano dove through the second rope into the ring and caught a Fenix superkick in the mush for his trouble. Crews charged at Nakamura who ducked sending Crews to the apron where Nakamura quickly disposed of him with a kick. Hendry with a fallaway slam on Cardona. Hendry muscled Gargano up for one too then kipped up and did his pose. Aleister Black grabbed him and deposited him easily to the floor, much to the crowd’s chagrin.

Talla easily threw out Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Several wrestlers tried to gang up on Talla but he fought them all off. Talla chokeslammed Fenix to the floor. The fans booed because Fenix is a fan favorite. Nakamura hit a Kinshasha on Talla but then Black threw out Nakamura. Dragunov climbed to the top rope but Black kicked him to the floor with a Black Mass. Tozawa gave Black a German Suplex and tore of his shirt like the late Hulk Hogan. Black got up quickly, gave him a Black Mass, and chucked him out of the match. Otis didn’t like that so he leveled Black and Cardona with clotheslines. Otis stacked and splashed Angel and Gargano in the corner, then threw Angel over the tope rope to eliminate him. Otis hit the Caterpillar on the planking Gargano. Otis threw out Gargano. Otis powerbombed Cardona and threw him out too. There were four left: Otis, Talla, Black, and Keys.

Otis rolled away from a Black strike attempt. Black still hit a spin kick that laid him out. Keys clotheslined Black to the floor. Keys and Talla went face to face, though Talla is about a foot taller. Otis ran right between them and shoulder blocked Keys to the floor. He splashed Keys in Talla in opposite corners, then slammed Keys. Talla dropped Otis with a big boot and easily dumped him to the floor as the crowd booed. Talla called for a chokeslam on Keys. Keys escaped and hit the spinebuster. Keys tore down his straps and clotheslined Talla over the top rope to the floor to win the match.

WINNER: Royce Keys in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a typical battle royal. Everyone was given a chance to do something before being eliminated. The highlights were Wilson’s elimination, Black’s stretch of eliminating Hendry, Dragunov, and Tozawa, the dominance, of Talla, Otis’s impressive effort, and the big win by Keys. It was also notable that Carmelo Hayes did not participate, which makes you wonder if he will have a role in the Zayn/Trick match on Sunday.)

Keys struck the “Andre” pose with his arms crossed while standing next to the trophy on the floor. Pyro went off at the entrance ramp. Tessitore referred to Keys as the “big-hearted big man.”

– The WWE Champion Cody Rhodes entered for the main event talking segment. He was wearing his clothes that he’d be wearing later to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. There was, at best, a mixed reaction for Rhodes from the crowd once he got in the ring. Rhodes said they weren’t going to talk about the conspiracy theories on how at the last three Wrestlemanias someone seems to be needling him, whether it was the Final Boss (The Rock) being included a few years ago, or Travis Scott last year (drawing boos), or someone he’s not going to name this year that should just go home. He was referring to Pat McAfee. The crowd chanted “go home Pat.”

Rhodes referenced Randy Orton’s comments him earlier where he said Rhodes is always “taking”. He said it was interesting because Orton has never “taken” responsibility for anything in his life. Rhodes said he saw how 2009 Orton burned everything in his path, but then he went to Wrestlemania and lost. Suddenly, C.M. Punk’s music played and Punk came out wearing a blue suit (to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony too) with his World Heavyweight Championship on his shoulder.

The crowd chanted Punk’s name. Rhodes asked Punk whether if they hugged and shook hands right now if he was going to kick him in the balls and turn on him too. The crowd liked that idea. Punk said a lot of people deserve to get kicked in the balls around here but Rhodes wasn’t one of them. Punk asked Rhodes if was wearing a bow tie. Rhodes pointed out that Punk was wearing a suit and looking like the Chick Magnet. Punk said it was probably the first time he wore a suit since Teddy Long’s wedding. Punk wanted to relish the fact that after everything they’ve been through, including their respective hiatuses, they were now standing in the ring together as champions main eventing both nights of Wrestlemania. Punk told Rhodes that no matter what happens to them at Wrestlemania they will both be there on Monday to start the next adventure. He said he was proud of Rhodes. They bro-hugged and Punk started to leave.

Rhodes stopped him and said he knew who Punk was up against on Sunday (Reigns), the most dominant Wrestlemania main-eventer in history. He pointed out that Punk wasn’t born into the business, he found his way through training under Harley Race, being friends with Terry Funk, and keeping his C.M. Punk name. Rhodes compared Punk coming back better than ever to when Shawn Michaels came back after his 4-year layoff from a back injury. He said that Punk might be trying to make the claim to becoming the new “Mr. Wrestlemania.” He thanked Punk for everything he’s done for him. He choked up as he said that his father Dusty Rhodes would be proud of him. He told Punk he loved him and gave him a hug. Rhodes’s music was playing and the credits were rolling but Punk called for them to cut it. Punk said he wasn’t about to cry tonight. He’d cry after he beat Roman’s ass on Sunday night. He said they were going to go celebrate with the people as Punk and Rhodes went and stood on the barricade and held up their belts to close the show.

(Quick plug: I created a comic series called BadWill. Imagine the Goodwill store, but one that sells the emotional leftovers of failed relationships. Would you be mad if your ex donated all your baseball cards, including a Ken Griffey Jr. rookie!? What about your favorite guitar? If you like well-developed characters, a unique premise, and wacky shenanigans, I think you’ll enjoy BadWill!

You can grab a print copy of for $7.99 plus shipping or go digital for $4.99 at https://badwillcomic.com.) Also, if you’re in the Maryland/DC/Virginia area come see me at Annapolis Comic-Con on April 18 from 10-4!