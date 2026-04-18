FREE PODCAST 4/17 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & White discuss show-closing hug with Cody and Punk, overview of WrestleMania 42 build (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout. They initially talk about the Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk kumbaya moment to end the WrestleMania build and if it was inspired out of a defiance for the toxic Pat McAfee nonsense. Also, an overview of whether the build to WrestleMania was awful, really good, or mostly somewhere in between. Plus Royce Keys winning the Andre battle royal, and much more.
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