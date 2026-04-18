WrestleMania 42 Saturday – Night 1 – PPV Preview & Predictions: Cody vs. Orton, Fatu vs. McIntyre, AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch, Seth vs. Gunther, Vaquer vs. Liv, more

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WrestleMania 42 will be spread across two nights on April 18 and April 19, 2025. It will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada… again.

Night 1

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton, Undisputed WWE Championship match

Randy Orton won the Elimination Chamber match to earn a title match at WrestleMania. Then Undisputed WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre interfered in the match preventing Cody Rhodes from winning. Tired of McIntyre’s shenanigans, GM Nick Aldis awarded Cody a shot at McIntyre’s title on the following WrestleMania. Cody won the match and Cody versus Orton was set.

During the signing of the contract for the match, Cody spoke of how much he appreciated what Orton meant to him and that he wanted the best version of Orton at WrestleMania, they would return to being friend later. Orton signed the contract and proceeded to slam Cody’s head into the table. Orton took Cody’s speech to mean that he had the green light to be as sadistic as possible.

It was revealed that Pat McAfee had been in contact with Orton, claiming the Cody was “bad for business” and Orton would be a bigger drawing champion. There have been allusions made by Cody and CM Punk that McAfee has been sent from higher in the company hierarchy to interfere. Pat swore that if Orton didn’t win, Pat would never be seen in the WWE again. And Orton beat up Cody’s pal Jelly Roll.

Prediction and analysis: Backstage and corporate politics have muddled this story as real life machinations seem to have bled into what has gone on. I am going to ignore the online scuttlebutt and concentrate on where the story can go from here. There will likely be a lot of “extra” this match with likely interference from Pat and saves by Jelly Roll. As I’m sure this is leading to a tag team match between Randy and Pat versus Cody and Jelly at Backlash, I’m thinking Randy wins the title. I would not be surprised if the revelation is that the Rock has been involved, somehow.

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre, Unsanctioned match

A while back, on the day of a shot at the title of then Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu was attacked backstage by a mystery assailant. This took him out of action for a while. Suspicion fell on Drew McIntyre as he was feuding with Cody for a while and wanted the title shot for himself. The Cody and McIntyre feud culminated in a cage match for the championship when Jacob made his return. His recklessness accidentally helped McIntyre win the championship. Afterwards, McIntyre ducked both men, interfering in matches that would earn one of them a title shot. McIntyre’s interference at Elimination Chamber was a step to far for GM Nick Aldis and McIntyre was forced to defend the title against Cody the following Smackdown. Jacob redeemed his previous mistake by helping Cody win back the title.

Ever since, both have been trying to kill each other and Aldis had enough and declared that they would finish things in an unsanctioned match at WrestleMania.

Prediction and analysis: As I expect Randy to win the title, a Jacob win positions him nicely to feud with Orton. Also, I will use outside knowledge for this one, the Highlander reboot movie starring Henry Caville is currently filming, and Drew is in it so while not guaranteed, I wouldn’t be surprised if he missed time.

A.J. Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Becky Lynch had been interfering on behalf of her husband, Seth Rollins, when Rollins was feuding with C.M. Punk. As C.M. Punk is incapable of fighting his own battles… I mean, in order to even the odds, Punk recruited his wife, and former wrestler, A.J. Lee, to counter Becky. This led to a mixed tag team match where Becky submitted to Lee. While defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship where Becky was bullying Maxine Dupri, A.J. Lee distracted Becky and Becky lost the title. Later the two women were on opposite teams in the Wargames match where Lee submitted Becky again. Becky, wanting to redeem her embarrassing losses, put her title on the line to get Lee in a one on one match. Lee submitted Becky again, this time capturing the title. Becky took some time off but resumed her feud with Lee upon her return, setting up this match.

Prediction and analysis: I don’t know if A.J. Lee is sticking around post ‘Mania but I expect Becky to win this.

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan, Women’s World Championship match

Liv Morgan won the women’s Royal Rumble match and the right to choose which champions she would face at WrestleMania. Women’s World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer interrupted a Liv Morgan interview and brought up that Liv can’t beat her since Liv went through the WWE system and was, in Vaquer’s mind, “handed” everything while Vaquer had to work her way up through the lucha/indie scene and had to fight to get noticed by the WWE. Liv ran away in tears. Later, Liv attacked Vaquer and posed with the belt, having made her choice. They’ve been attacking each other and calling each other names in two languages since.

Prediction and analysis: Like with Tiffany Stratton, WWE put a title on a fairly new face and then forgot to push them. While Stephanie has faired better than Tiffany in this regard, Stephanie’s reign hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire. There is a reason I have the women’s Intercontinental Championship match ranked higher. Give Liv the title, there’s more she can do with it.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Valkyria vs. Brie and Nikki Bella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way match

After Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss paired up as an “experiment on friendship” by Alexa, they eventually won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. They feuded with Nia Jax who revealed she had a partner in Lash Legend. Nia and Lash won the titles from Charlotte and Alexa. Since then, several teams have been angling to get a shot at the titles including the reunited Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki Bella. With no real challenger coming up on top due to shenanigans by the various teams, the titles are to be defended in a fatal four-way match.

Prediction and analysis: The women’s tag team scene has been a quiet revelation as several talented women have been paired up and served to elevate many of the wrestlers involved and all can benefit from the titles. As such I believe the champs retain with one possible exception. Nikki Bella injured her ankle during a match and has been questionable. If Nikki can’t go, and Brie needs a tag partner, they then become my favorites.

Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

These two wrestlers had their most likely WrestleMania opponent and even their “plan B” get injured so they got matched up. Gunther surprised attacked Seth Rollins and offered his services to Paul Heyman for a future favor. Gunther explained that his enmity for Rollins is based on the fact that the two are among the best work rate wrestlers in the WWE (not in those words but that was the gist of it) and that when Gunther was champion, taking all comers, Rollins never challenged him.

Prediction and analysis: As this “feud” is an eleventh hour pivot due to the aforementioned injuries. The were able to salvage something simple and compelling enough in a match, neither man should afford to lose which makes it fairly compelling. I think Gunter gets a tainted victory.

Logan Paul & Austin Theory & iShowSpeed vs. Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso & L.A. Knight

Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight have been feuding with the Vision, currently down to Logan Paul and Austin Theory due to injuries to the other members, for almost a year now. This led to the reunion of the Usos as a tag team and they successfully captured the World Tag Team Championship. They would defend the titles against Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a street fight. LA Knight, who has begrudgingly allied himself with the Usos, prevented Paul from using brass knuckledusters. Influencer (a term I hate) iShowSpeed who was there so that the plot could happen, and may be carrying a Danhausen curse upon himself, accidentally hit Knight with them and left the knuck within easy reach of Paul who used them to win the titles. Since then, Speed has been involved in a series of misfortunate events that have made it seem like he is being antagonistic towards the Usos and Knight leaving Speed no choice but to turn to Paul and Theory for “help.”

Prediction and analysis: If Danhausen doesn’t uncurse Speed, Speed is doomed.