VIP PODCAST 4/17 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Final WrestleMania hype ends with Cody-Punk hug, Keys wins Andre battle royal, Trick-Sami, Rhea-Jade (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 17 edition of WWE Smackdown including a show-closing Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk hug (right out of “STF St. Louis”!), plus the Andre the Giant battle royal, Jade Cargill-Rhea Ripley interaction, Sami Zayn-Trick Williams interaction, and more final WrestleMania hype.

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