VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #909 (April 15, 2006): TNA debuts on Thursdays, Francine responds to Dawn Marie’s Torch Talk, Mitchell’s “McMahon Mystery Theater,” McNeill interviews Lance Storm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #909 cover-dated April 15, 2006: The cover story details TNA’s first Thursday night show, what did and didn’t come together, how much star power they have and analysis of whether it’s enough, and more… WWE Newswire includes Francine’s direct response to Dawn Marie’s “Torch Talk,” the latest on Randy Orton, the announced 2006-’07 PPV schedule, and more… TNA Newswire has the latest on Jushin Liger being removed from Lockdown and more… ROH Newswire includes comments from ROH wrestlers on the latest events and the latest news from the promotion… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column titled “McMahon Mystery Theater”… Pat McNeill’s latest column looking back at WWE in 1986 through 24/7… Jason Powell reviews the latest wrestling-related reality shows… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” dissects the pace of the latest TNA Impact program… A Torch Interview with Lance Storm talking about his ROH experience, retirement, his future, and training wrestlers… 1996 Backtrack includes highlights of a Vince McMahon interview on the battle with WCW… Keller’s in-depth ROH DVD Review - Final Battle 2005 – plus the Torch staff Roundtable Reviews of the show headlined by the Match of the Year candidate Low Ki vs. KENTA… Raw Roundtable Reviews and Reader Reax for the Apr. 10 show… The Top Five Stories of the Week… Plus the Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and Impact…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #909

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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