NXT TV RESULTS (4/21): Wells’s live report on NXT Revenge featuring Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match, Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe in a Casket match, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

APRIL 21, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Blake Howard

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-A narrated video got us to where we are today.

(1) MYLES BORNE (c) vs. DION LENNOX (w/DarkState) – NXT North American Championship match

Lennox hit a spinebuster for two just after the bell. Borne fought back with a lariat, then another. Borne threw hard rights. Lennox missed a big boot and they reset. Northern Lights suplex got two for Lennox. Suplex for two by Borne. Vic mentioned Ethan Page’s callup to Raw last night, and Booker T passed along his congratulations. Borne hit a powerslam for two. Lennox bailed and Borne hit a tope to take out Lennox and Osiris Griffin. The vultures swarmed, allowing Lennox to take an advantage on the outside. Lennox exposed the hard part of the apron and charged Borne into it. The match went to split-screen. [c]

Lennox controlled and the match went outside. Lennox tried to boot Borne into the steps, but Borne moved. Lennox got pissed off and kicked off the top of the steps, and then he bodyslammed Borne on the lower half. Back inside, Lennox hit a rope-assisted powerbomb for two. Lennox tried another spinebuster but Borne turned it into a DDT. Borne hit a bodyslam for two. Borne went up and Saquon Shugars held his leg long enough for Lennox to meet Borne up top. The two jockeyed for position until Lennox hit a superplex from the second buckle. Borne fought off a cover and the two butted heads, then exchanged yay/boo forearms. Borne hit a European uppercut. Lennox got in a big shot to the midsection. They butted heads again, and both went down with simultaneous clotheslines.

Multiple DarkState members got involved to stop Borne from Borne Again, but soon after. Lennox got shoved into Shugars, and Borne hit Borne Again to retain as the Shugars-Lennox issue continues to brew.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 11:19.

(Wells’s Analysis: Okay enough match with an obvious finishing sequence given the storyline likely to end with Shugars turning babyface. It’s a good win for Borne, though, as his reign is still likely in the very early stages.)

-Blake Monroe stared at her reflection in her fake NXT Women’s North American Championship. In the background, all three members of Vanity Project gassed her up. They used an app to meet up with a hot blonde across the street and told Monroe to text if she needs literally anything.

-Joe Hendry and Keanu Carver walked through the back (separately). [c]

-Shugars tried to keep up with a walking Rob Stone to try to get him to give them another chance, because he fumbled the bag.

-Tatum Paxley told Shiloh Hill she saw him in the Andre Battle Royal. He said he just kept telling people all day he was supposed to be in it until they believed him. Paxley was worried about Vanity Project interfering tonight, but he said he set them up on a little date and she didn’t have to worry about them.

(2) JOE HENDRY vs. KEANU CARVER

Hendry took Carver to a corner for some chops. Hendry chop-blocked Carver and threw a right to the jaw, then covered for two. Carver recovered quickly and charged Hendry to a corner, then leaned on him with a boot. Hendry tried to shake off the cobwebs. Carver charged Hendry to a corner, then another, then another. Carver put Hendry up over one shoulder and wrenched his body there. Hendry escaped and tripped Carver into the second rope, but Carver just looked annoyed. Hendry dropped Carver over the top rope and they both licked their wounds as the match went to commercial. [c]

Vic said Carver dominated the last couple of minutes. He hit a German suplex, then put boots to Hendry. Carver lifted up Hendry and dropped him into a backbreaker for two. He lifted him up and hit another, then held on and wrenched Hendry over his knee. Hendry fought from underneath and escaped. Carver missed in a corner and ate the post. Forearm exchange. Big lariat by Hendry, then another of the running variety. Fallaway slam by Hendry, who kipped up. Carver hit a lariat out of nowhere, then a spinebuster. Carver charged down to the mat with forearms, and the ref called for the bell as Carver pounded the defenseless Hendry.

WINNER: Keanu Carver by referee stoppage at 9:10.

(Wells’s Analysis: Carver doesn’t have the prettiest or most seamless offense, but he’s very cool, which is a great start, and believably overwhelming. After losing his championship and then losing a match to a guy on the way up the card, I’d bet that Hendry is SmackDown-bound as early as this Friday)

-In a promoted segment, there was a promo by Lizzy Rain ahead of her debut next week. She’s a British (I think) woman with a heavy metal gimmick. It felt more like an ’80s metal gimmick than a modern one, which I think is intentional.

-Lexis King entered ahead of the Speed Championship match. [c]

(3) EK PROSPER vs. LEXIS KING (w/Birthright) – Speed match for the vacant Speed Championship

Backslide by Prosper, and King wriggled free. Vic mentioned that King has lost a Speed match in seven seconds before and Booker told him to watch it. After some evasions, Prosper hita dropkick. Float-over legdrop by Prosper for two. King bailed to the announcer side, and King used Arianna Grace as a shield to avoid a tope suicida. Back inside, King took control. The two exchanged rights until Prosper strung together some chops, then hit a cross-body for two. King got in a chop, then hit a backbreaker followed by a backstabber for two. King put his finger to his ears to soak in some boos. Prosper countered the Coronation and hit an overhead suplex. Prosper went up but King recovered and shoved him down to the apron. Out on the apron, they exchanged rights until Prosper hit a back body-drop on the apron. Prosper took out all the men of Birthright, but got swarmed shortly after. Prosper walked back in and got hit with the Coronation.

WINNER: Lexis King at 4:31.

(Wells’s Analysis: No surprise here as King gets a belt to help validate his new faction, and Prosper still doesn’t have anything resembling a clear personality (“plucky underdog” isn’t enough by itself). Hopefully Prosper gains something from this loss and has a story coming out of it)

-In a social media-style video, Vanity Project were bummed out over Jackson Drake being stood up. They all talked about it as Drake couldn’t believe this was happening to him. An overweight woman then hit on Drake, saying “Sorry, did I just hear you got stood up?” Drake did a take to the camera. That segment was a…throwback, to say the least.

-Blake Monroe entered. [c]

-Vic promoted the LJN WWE Superstar collection. I love the look they put on King Kong Bundy’s face.

-DarkState talked. Shugars said he got the group their rematch. Lennox said he couldn’t wait for the rematch. Shugars said he knows Lennox could’ve done it, but Shugars said Stone told him Lennox had his chance, and now Shugars has a shot. He said next week, he brings the title home. He and Lennox shared a handshake, but Lennox’s face was conflicted.

-Vic threw to Zaria attacking Sol Ruca on Raw last night. They just showed a couple seconds of it.

(4) TATUM PAXLEY (c) vs. BLAKE MONROE – Casket match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

[HOUR TWO]

Mike Rome handled formal introductions. The NXT male crowd doesn’t always play along, but Monroe got pretty nicely booed. She’s earned it with her strong heel work.

Monroe and Paxley were each wearing black widow veils, and they removed them after the bell. Paxley tossed Monroe into the casket early but Monroe charged out. They fought up in a corner near the casket and spilled out to the floor. Paxley smashed Monroe with some funereal flowers. Monroe took control by charging Paxley into some stairs and the match went to split-screen. [c]

Paxley escaped a brush with the casket as Vic promoted this as just the second women’s casket match in WWE history (Paxley won the first). Paxley took Monroe down and shoved her into the casket, but Blake’s fake belt was in the casket and she brained Paxley with it, which is legal. They fought to the apron and both fell in the casket and it shut. The ref waved it off, pointing out that one had to shut the other into it. The casket door flew open and Monroe took control with rights. They fought to the apron. The casket closed, and they walked on it and fought there. Paxley countered an attempt at the Glamour Shot and Paxley instead hit Spanish Fly from the casket out to the ramp, causing a long “holy shit” chant that the prudes at CW censored. Audio returned to a “this is awesome” chant.

Monroe blew a fire extinguisher onto Paxley (why not hit her with it?) and shoved Paxley into the casket. She closed the door, but Paxley had trapped Monroe’s belt into the door frame, so the match went on. Paxley got out of the casket, but Monroe had the belt and she started whipping Paxley with it repeatedly. Monroe got a bag and poured out diamonds, just like previously. Paxley fought off a move and hit Cemetery Drive on the diamonds. Paxley used an overhead kick to boot Monroe into the casket. She threw the bunk title onto Monroe, then slammed the lid (with a ref’s help, as she was too short to reach the door from the apron).

WINNER: Tatum Paxley in about 12 minutes.

(Wells’s Analysis: Fun enough spots to blow off their multi-match feud. Once again, this feels like Monroe is losing up to the main roster, as she sure seems to be in “final form,” as we say on the podcast.)

-Again on a phone video, Jackson Drake was actually sitting at a table in the bar with the overweight woman from before. She dissects dead bodies for a living, and Drake thought that was hot. Drake showed the woman a pic of the woman who stood him up, and she said it wasn’t a woman, it was an AI bot, and someone messed with him. All three of VP knew it was Shiloh. The woman said it shouldn’t ruin their night. She and Drake walked for the door, and the woman, who was also taller than Drake, shoved a man out of the way violently as they walked together. Drake looked back at the camera and mouthed “she’s awesome,” and winked. Fun, unorthodox segment. [c]