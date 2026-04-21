Cody Rhodes suffers orbital injury during WrestleMania match, appears on Raw

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Cody Rhodes suffered an orbital injury during his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 last Saturday. Rhodes was injured by a punch from Orton that landed flush according to a report from PWInsider. The punch that injured Rhodes took place right before the spot where Rhodes raked Orton’s eyes and Orton ended up giving the ref an RKO.

Rhodes was pulled from his appearance at WWE World on Sunday. Pictures circulating of Rhodes after WrestleMania 42: Night 1 on social media showed that his eye appeared to be nearly swollen shut after his match. WWE announced that Rhodes was not medically cleared during the WrestleMania 42: Night 2 Kick off show on Sunday. Jackie Redmond gave the update during the kickoff show and added that Rhodes needed staples in the back of his head. She said a timetable for Rhodes’s return was unknown.

Rhodes made a surprise appearance on Raw last night and had an in-ring promo exchange with C.M. Punk. Rhodes’s eye was swollen and bruised, but he was able to open the eye almost fully during the promo segment with Punk. He closed the segment telling Punk he could have a shot at his WWE Undisputed WWE Championship anytime he wanted one.