FREE PODCAST 4/21 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-19-2021) Keller & Vallejos talk Charlotte vs. Asuka, Riddle vs. Orton, Alexa’s new message, Mace and T-Bar unmasked, live callers, emails (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-19-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and was joined by PWTorch’s Robert Vallejos from the “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss Charlotte vs. Asuka, Riddle vs. Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss’s new message, Mace and T-Bar unmasked, Adnan Vink week two performance, Sheamus beating up poor Humberto Carrillo, and more with live callers and emails.

Then a bonus Wade Keller Hotline reviewing Raw one year ago this week including a Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza main event, several MITB qualifiers in first-time match-ups, Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax in a rematch, Bobby Lashley tips over tires, the Viking Raiders inexplicably sing together on a car ride, Jerry Lawler calls on Street Profits to stop being so over-the-top, Charlotte, Shayna Baszler, Seth Rollins promo, more.

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