FREE PODCAST 4/21 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Heydorn with in-person WrestleMania perspective, Raw After Mania, Punk-Fan incident, Cody’s character, Darby’s AEW Title win (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania with an in-person perspective from Zack

Roman Reigns vs. C.M. Punk: Thoughts on the match and the follow-up on Raw

Jacob Fatu stepping up to challenge Roman Reigns

What did the Cody-Punk interactions mean on Raw and when might they wrestle?

The C.M. Punk hotel incident with Zack’s perspective having seen lack of security for wrestlers in Las Vegas at their hotel

Darby Allin’s AEW Title win

More in-person observations from WM weekend including fan interactions and Stardom

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