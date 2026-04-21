FREE PODCAST 4/21 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Heydorn with in-person WrestleMania perspective, Raw After Mania, Punk-Fan incident, Cody’s character, Darby’s AEW Title win (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:
- Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania with an in-person perspective from Zack
- Roman Reigns vs. C.M. Punk: Thoughts on the match and the follow-up on Raw
- Jacob Fatu stepping up to challenge Roman Reigns
- What did the Cody-Punk interactions mean on Raw and when might they wrestle?
- The C.M. Punk hotel incident with Zack’s perspective having seen lack of security for wrestlers in Las Vegas at their hotel
- Darby Allin’s AEW Title win
- More in-person observations from WM weekend including fan interactions and Stardom
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