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FREE PODCAST 4/21 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Heydorn with in-person WrestleMania perspective, Raw After Mania, Punk-Fan incident, Cody’s character, Darby’s AEW Title win (110 min.)

April 21, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

  • Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania with an in-person perspective from Zack
  • Roman Reigns vs. C.M. Punk: Thoughts on the match and the follow-up on Raw
  • Jacob Fatu stepping up to challenge Roman Reigns
  • What did the Cody-Punk interactions mean on Raw and when might they wrestle?
  • The C.M. Punk hotel incident with Zack’s perspective having seen lack of security for wrestlers in Las Vegas at their hotel
  • Darby Allin’s AEW Title win
  • More in-person observations from WM weekend including fan interactions and Stardom

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