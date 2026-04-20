WWE RAW RESULTS (4/20): Keller’s report on the Raw After Mania episode including Finn Balor vs. McDonagh, plus Oba Femi, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

APRIL 20, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,011 tickets were distributed going into the day; arena set up for 11,788. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOW

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

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Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

WrestleMania fallout

Roman Reigns to appear