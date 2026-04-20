WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2026

Where: LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,011 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,788. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

WrestleMania fallout

Roman Reigns to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (4/13): Keller’s report on final WrestleMania build including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Gunther, Seth Rollins, Oba Femi, Brock Lesnar

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: CM Punk had an altercation with a fan after WrestleMania 42