CM Punk makes TMZ headlines this morning after slapping phone out of fans’ hand in hotel lobby

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C.M. Punk has another incident with a fan making headlines. This morning as he was in his hotel lobby, a fan was filming an emotional hug Bailey was having with his wife, A.J. Lee. An incensed Punk slapped the phone out of the fan’s hand with force and had some stern words for him. The fans walked away looking sheepish and could be heard saying, “Sorry, Punk.” Punk and Lee then walked away.

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It’s not clear what else led up to Punk’s outburst in terms of inflammatory words or any words of warning before he smacked the phone out of the fan’s hand.

The clip is circulating on social media including TMZ’s official YouTube page.

Punk lost the World Heavyweight Title to Roman Reigns last night at WrestleMania 42, night two.