STARDOM AMERICAN DREAM 2026 RESULTS (4/17): Windsor vs. Iida, Babes of Wrath & Statlander vs. Neo Genesis, plus the complete transcript of Thekla’s surprise promo

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STARDOM AMERICAN DREAM 2026 RESULTS

APRIL 17, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV AT THE PEARL THEATER AT PALM SPRINGS RESORT

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLERTV

REPORT BY JEFF RUSH, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jordan Castle, Veda Scott

-American Dream 2026 takes place in the midst of a hectic stretch for Stardom, as the company is heavily preoccupied with the build towards All-Star Grand Queendom, scheduled for April 26 in Yokohama Arena. Due to travel complications, late lineup changes, and outside commitments for some of its biggest names, there was plenty reason to think this show could be a disappointment. Instead, the lineup assembled has managed to muster plenty of excitement, and not just from the AEW/ROH involvement (though that doesn’t hurt).

The nature of this event presents plenty of firsts — teams who haven’t worked together before, American wrestlers working their first Stardom show, and Japanese wrestlers performing in the U.S. for the first time. With only five matches, the show should have a shorter than usual run time, but it also carries some of the highest expectations in Vegas this weekend.

Things opened with a video package spectacularly declaring the match order for the night. At the end, before the graphic was even off the screen, an in-house emcee announced in a subdued tone that the match order would be different from what we’d just heard. This drew laughs and some presumably good-natured jeering. As you will see, things appear to have been reshuffled to reflect AEW star power.

Unfortunately, the audio mix was greatly imbalanced throughout the show, with both incredibly loud entrance music and a bombastic Japanese announcer drowning out the American commentary team.

(1) BRITTNIE BROOKS & SAKI vs. COSMIC ANGELS (AYA SAKURA & NATSUPOI)

Fresh off her performance 24 hours earlier at PoderMania, Brittnie Brooks makes her Stardom debut. Likewise, the Cosmic Angels made their tag team debut in the US with this one. The chemistry between Saki and the Angels was evident. In the early going, Saki hit a big swing on Natsupoi, holding her by an arm and a leg, which seemed to leave the neck a bit more vulnerable than the two-legged version. Both teams made frequent tags, which highlighted the Angels tremendous chops, including a double axe kick that was timed to perfection. In the end, it was Natsupoi hitting a Fairy Ring on Brooks for the three.

WINNER: Cosmic Angels in 8:58

(2) EMPRESS NEXUS VENUS (HANAKO, MAIKA & MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. MI VIDA LOCA (RINA YAMASHITA & SUZU SUZUKI) & HAZUKI

The founding members of Empress Nexus Venus are reunited to face longtime enemies. You know you’re in for a treat when Mina Shirakawa is commonly considered to be the fourth-or-fifth-best worker in the match. Regardless of that status, she is the one fans are here to see. The first half of the contest featured plenty of Mina, giving the people what they wanted. We then got some power spots from Hanako before Maika took over, eventually pinning Suzuki with the Enka Otoshi neckbreaker/piledriver.

WINNER: Empress Nexus Venus in 12:09

(3) ATHENA vs. RINA

Rina has been wrestling since age 11. Though she’s only 19 now, the early start shakes any notion of her being a rookie novelty act. She’s participated in major tournaments and against championship-level competition. Rina’s been dreaming for years of wrestling in the US, and for it to come, not at some random indie show, but under a huge spotlight in Las Vegas, on WrestleMania weekend, and against of all people, Athena, has folks really excited.

Athena extended her hand at the onset, not so much for a hand shake, but more in a kiss-the-ring manner. Rina reacted by slapping the hand away and spitting in Athena’s face. This popped the crowd, who loudly chanted her name. Athena knocked Rina to the ground moments later and blew a retaliatory snot-rocket on her. Rina dominated the early going as both landed stiff strikes. Both wrestlers showed off the impressive reach on their kicks during an exchange where they took turns delivering boots to one another’s head.

The tide turned momentarily at the five-minute mark with Athena delivering an enziguri followed by a springboard plancha leading to a near fall. The two went back and forth for several more minutes, with the live crowd reacting to every move. When the two collapsed following a hip-toss take down by Rina, the audience showered them with applause.

At the close of the second act, Athena hit a tombstone piledriver. With Rina taking an extra second to kick out, the referee was forced to pause before hitting three. This drew a loud “ooh” from the audience and infuriated Athena.

In the final sequence, Rina applied an abdominal stretch-turned-side slam followed by a Gory Bomb for a very near fall. When she then attempted a second bomb, Athena flipped out and countered with a power bomb. She then locked in a Koji Clutch for the tap out victory.

WINNER: Athena via submission at 13:07

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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-Athena kept the clutch locked in for an extra moment following the bell. She then brooded around the ring as Rina lie motionless. Finally, Athena offered a nod of approval and encouraged the crowd to applaud Rina.

-Following a 15-minute intermission, President Taro Okada arrived to address the audience from the ring. After a few words, Thekla’s music hit. Just one year ago, Thekla was “fired” from Stardom after refusing to adhere to a match stipulation and instead attacked Okada. It’s been mentioned often on AEW television. As Okada leaned on the ropes, facing the entrance way, Thekla entered the ring from behind. She stood, smiling and waiting for Okada to turn around before finally tapping him on the shoulder. The two faced off momentarily before Thekla shoved him to the ground, grabbed his microphone, and stood directly over him.

“You dumb bitch. How dare you come to my territory?” Thekla said. “How dare you come here after all the disrespect? How dare you? I was in Japan for five years, getting my ass beat every single day. And what was it for? It was for nothing. You fired me in front of everybody. But look at me now. Look at me now. I’m the best fing thing right now. I’m the biggest mistake you ever made. I’m on top of the world. I’m the AEW Women’s Champion. And you are still a worm. You parasite. I rule this place, Okada. I rule it. And you’re not welcome here. There will be no Forbidden Door. There is nothing for you. And I swear to god, if I ever see your face again, I swear to god I will go to Japan. I will bring my girls and I will hunt you down and I will beat your ass. But then again, since I’m already here…”

Thekla then removed her belt and swung it wildly at Okada several times. She was held back momentarily as he slipped out of the ring. She then chased him out through the crowd before being restrained as Okada threw up his hands and walked away.

(4) ALEX WINDSOR (c) vs. SAYA IIDA — NJPW STRONG Women’s Title

The tone was set with a respectful handshake at the bell. This gave way to an extended exchange of arm locks, takedowns, and headlocks. Following a double knockdown and twin kip up, the strike exchange began. Windsor gained control and applied a butterfly leg lock, eventually transitioning in to a sharpshooter before Iida got to the ropes. Following a suplex at the 5-minute mark, Iida took over, first delivering a series of chops, then attempting a muscle buster out of the corner. Windsor escaped and the two exchanged more chops, with the crowd chanting for Iida. The two then traded running clotheslines before ultimately wiping each other out.

As they regained footing, the match shifted into a higher gear, with Iida delivering a spine buster followed by a lariat. She then performed a flying shoulder tackle off the top rope for a close two. After a failed suplex attempt, Windsor laid in a headbutt. Then hit a quick swinging powerbomb for her own close two count. She then cinched in a deep sharp shooter. Iida managed to force a break after reaching the ropes. Once both wrestlers returned to their feet, Iida delivered a stiff-looking lariat to the face of Windsor, then rolled her up for another two-count. Windsor made it back to her feet and delivered two quick leg strikes before hoisting Iida and delivering the Made In Japan scoop-slam powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Alex Windsor at 11:59

(4) BABES OF WRATH (HARLEY CAMERON & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & KRIS STATLANDER vs. NEO GENESIS (AZM, MEI SEIRA & STARLIGHT KID)

Our main event pits three of the more popular members of Stardom, led by Starlight Kid, against three of the most prominently featured women on the AEW roster over the past year, and that’s not always an easy feat. The most exciting aspect of the team is, of course, the temporary reunion of Willow and Cameron.

The early going saw the rapid moving Japanese trio work over Harley with missile dropkicks. Cameron fought back with a pump handle backdrop on AZM before a series of quick tags allowed Willow and Statlander to hit some moves in the corner. Statlander then hoisted AZM into a vertical suplex, which she held for over forty seconds before finally dropping her. Jordan Castle talked up Cameron and Statlander’s desire to compete in Japan and painted today’s performance as something of an audition.

The Babes performed some teamwork as the quick tags continued. AZM finally hit a hurricanrana on Statlander and made the hot tag to the Starlight Kid, who entered with a plancha. As Starlight posed for the crowd, Willow and Harley attacked from behind, which garnered some boos from the crowd. Starlight and Seira hit a synchronized running dropkick and plancha, respectively as Castle praised them saying “It’s like they have one brain.”

Starlight Kid then grinded her heel into the midsection of Standlander and followed with a standing moonsault. Standlander swept her leg and attempted, but missed, a standing moonsault of her own. Stat rebounded with a superkick and some running knees and elbows before hitting a swinging power bomb for a two count. Willow tagged in and attempted to handle Starlight, to no avail. Willow now leaning fully into a more heelish role, that is to say no longer smiling, performed a series of power moves on Seira. Seira took over, hitting a crucifix and a German suplex. Both women struggled to make it to their corners before Harley and AZM were simultaneously tagged in. Harley charged in, nailing a sling blade and the two traded strikes on their knees. Once they regained footing, all three members of Neo Genesis entered and swarmed Cameron, eventually hitting a triple missile dropkick in the corner.

As order was resumed, Harley hit AZM with a nice roundhouse kick to the head, followed by a backstabber. Statlander then lifted and slammed Cameron onto AZM for a quick two. Starlight entered for the save and AZM landed a roundhouse kick of her own onto Cameron. Starlight and AZM then took the fight to the outside. As they battled with Statlander and Cameron, Seira climbed to the top. She was caught by Willow and dumped to the floor, onto the others.

Willow grimaced as she picked AZM up and rolled her into the ring. She then directed traffic, sending Cameron in after her. Cameron braced herself in the corner, lined up and landed a shining wizard for a two. The attempt was broken up by Seira and Starlight, who were then apprehended by Willow, who delivered twin chest slaps. She then ran of the ropes, but returned to a double dropkick. Statlander followed quickly behind Starlight and Seira with a double lariat. She then attempted a tombstone on an entering AZM, who slipped out and countered with a Canadian Destroyer. As Statlander rolled out of the ring, Cameron reentered and attempted to hit her rolling cutter finisher. AZM escaped and countered with the AZM Sushi roll up for the win.

WINNER: Neo Genesis in 12:32

-After the match, Neo Genesis remained in the ring and took the mic, taking turns thanking the live crowd for attending and led them in a brief “We are Stardom” chant. If the commentary team had any closing thoughts, they were impossible to hear over the music blaring from the house system.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was what we, as American viewers, have come to recognize as the Levesque Special – a five match showcase filled with high-quality in-ring action. Though the show was limited by travel and scheduling issues from what they’d hoped to do, this two-hour show delivered in every way. Athena-Rina and the main event both made solid cases for Match of the Night.

Nothing ran extremely long, with most matches barely crossing the twelve-minute mark, but everything here was given more time than any of the women’s matches on WrestleMania. In each instance, a story was told and a satisfying ending was provided. If eight-plus hours of advertising with limited WWE-style wrestling interspersed has left you coming out of the weekend with a sour taste in your mouth, this show is a highly recommended cleanser.

Thanks so much for reading and, of course, for supporting women’s wrestling. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffp.rush@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @nottherightjeff.