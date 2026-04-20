AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (4/16): Young Bucks vs. Rascalz put on a tag team clinic, Shirakawa challenges Shida, Moxley faces Nick Wayne, Thekla vs. Windsor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

THEKLA vs. ALEX WINDSOR DELIVERS

AEW trusted Thekla and Alex Windsor with the main event spot, and they delivered a match that felt both purposeful and defining.

Thekla immediately stands out. Her presence and pacing feel distinct, and this didn’t come across like just another debut; it felt like AEW making a conscious effort to spotlight her early.

Windsor brought the physicality needed to ground the match, creating a strong push-and-pull dynamic throughout.

Most importantly, this was a clean, focused main event. No overbooking, no unnecessary distractions; just a match that allowed both women to establish tone and credibility. That’s how you build a division.

WOMEN’S DIVISION PRESENTATION FEELS DELIBERATE

Beyond the main event, this episode reinforced something that’s been trending upward – intentional structure in the women’s division.

For this episode of Collision, it felt like a direct response to some of the criticism we had on Collision Café coming out of AEW Dynasty. There was a noticeable effort to give the division more direction.

The Shida and Kris Statlander “strange bedfellows” dynamic adds intrigue without being over-explained, and the Mina Shirakawa–Shida backstage interaction worked without subtitles – the tone and familiarity carried it.

This wasn’t just about screen time. It was about purpose, and that’s a step in the right direction.

TAG TEAM MATCHES CONTINUE TO BE A COLLISION STRENGTH

Collision continues to thrive as AEW’s most consistent platform for tag team wrestling, and the opener set the tone.

The Young Bucks are on a phenomenal run, controlling pace and structure in a way that makes every match feel intentional. The Rascalz, meanwhile, continue to deliver every time out—arguably just as consistent, even without the same win record.

This was a fast, clean, highly effective opening match that reinforced what Collision does best.

JON MOXLEY vs. NICK WAYNE

This was a smartly structured match that played to both strengths.

Moxley brought his usual intensity and control, but the real takeaway here was Nick Wayne. Matches like this are how you build someone, giving them enough offense and moments to show growth without overextending the result.

Wayne continues to look more comfortable in these spots, and working with someone like Moxley only accelerates that development. Simple, effective, and purposeful.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

LIO RUSH’S BLACKHEART CHARACTER DOESN’T FULLY LAND

Lio Rush is extremely talented in the ring; that’s never been the question.

The “Blackheart” character, though, feels a bit out of place within AEW’s current presentation. Credit to Rush for trying something different, but it hasn’t quite clicked in this environment yet.

It’s not about the effort; it’s about the fit. Right now, it feels like a character that hasn’t fully found its footing within the broader AEW landscape.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 4

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS:

This was a focused, well-structured episode of Collision, anchored by Thekla vs. Alex Windsor in a meaningful way.

The biggest takeaway is progress, especially in how the Women’s Division is being presented with more intention.

If AEW can continue building around performances like this while tightening character alignment across the roster, Collision will keep trending in the right direction.

WRESTLING HISTORY:

This day in 2020 WWE ring announcer, Hall of Famer, and one of the company’s very first employees, Howard Finkel, passed away at the age of 70.

PODCAST PLUG

Be sure to check out the Collision Café I host with PWTorch’s Taylor Halley, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members.

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