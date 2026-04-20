VIP PODCAST 4/20 – Greg Parks Outloud! The Annual WrestleMania Fashion Report – Who looked good, who didn’t, descriptions of ring gear, entrance wardrobes, and more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features Greg’s yearly look at WrestleMania fashion. He talks about what stood out, lists some “hits” and “misses,” and talks a little bit about how next year will be different in Saudi Arabia.

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