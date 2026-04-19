WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 SUNDAY – NIGHT 2 RESULTS (4/19): Keller’s report on CM Punk vs. Reigns, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley, Ladder Match for IC Title

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WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 NIGHT 2 RESULTS

APRIL 19, 2026

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT ALLEGIENT STADIUM

STREAMING LIVE ON ESPN APP (U.S.) AND NETFLIX (INTERNATIONALLY)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported as showtime that 50,386 tickets were distributed. Available seats totalled 68,703. Last year’s Night 1 in the same stadium drew 60,151 without mass marketing of discounts.

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PWTorch’s Kelly Wells and Sean Radican reunite to review WrestleMania 42, the Sunday night 2 version, LIVE on YouTube right after the event ends. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

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OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE WRESTLEMANIA 42 SATURDAY TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE – SIMULCAST ON ESPN]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Las Vegas and the stadium including huge poster images of the men’s world title main events each night. They showed Trick William Lil Yachty, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and C.M. Punk in the arena backstage areas.

-An introductory video aired with clips from last night’s WrestleMania and a teaser for tonight.

-John Cena, the host of WrestleMania weekend, came out. He entered the ring and said last night they made history with an incredicle night one of WrestleMania. Tepid response with scattered boos. He said they would make history tonight. Some cheers, but pretty tepid still overall. He said WrestleMania was live on ESPN for the first time in history. An eruption of brief boos. He said that means they have to start with something big.

(Keller’s Analysis: As much as John Cena looks up to Vince McMahon, getting to wear a suit and hairstyle like McMahon and introduced WrestleMania like Vince did for so many years might be a top five moment in his life.)

(1) OBA FEMI vs. BROCK LESNAR