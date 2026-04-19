FREE PODCAST 4/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fairplay talk WWE-NXT call-ups, Nakamura, Bullet Club, Raw, Summerslam speculation, Brock Lesnar, more (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-19-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jonny Fairplay of TNA and “Survivor” fame as a guest cohost to talk about the previous night’s Raw, the WWE-NXT dynamic and analysis of the latest call-ups, looking ahead to Payback and Summerslam, Bullet Club, Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more. The mixed live calls and emails into the how. This includes the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

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