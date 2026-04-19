VIP PODCAST 4/19 – WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 PLE Roundtable: Keller & Fann & Martin discuss epic Punk-Reigns main event, Lesnar-Oba, Ripley-Jade, Danhausen and Cena, Ladder Match, more (60 min.)

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SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s WrestleMania 42 Night 2 PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Todd Martin. They begin with a conversation about the epic main event of C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns and thoughts on the overall show compared to night one. Then they marched through the show from the start, beginning with Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi and Lesnar’s emotional retirement afterward. They also made notes of notable moments on commentary, the John Cena-Danhausen-Miz-Kit Wilson segment, and more odds and ends.

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