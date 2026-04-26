FREE PODCAST 4/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – Reaction to Chyna’s death, Samoa Joe’s NXT Title win, McGregor, Prince, Raw Analysis, Balor Club, more (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to a pair of back-to-back PWTorch Livecasts from ten years ago.

First, the Apr. 22, 2016 episode with PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant discussing all of the big topics from a busy week in wrestling including Chyna’s death, Samoa Joe winning the NXT Title, Conor McGregor-UFC weirdness, Prince, and more, plus live phone calls on what’s next for Finn Balor on the main roster and the various WWE storyline directions available for the Bullet/Balor Club.

Then the Apr. 25, 2016 episode with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill with live calls and emails breaking down Monday’s Raw leading into the Payback PPV.

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