AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/22): Keller’s report on Darby vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW World Title, Shirakawa vs. Shida, Ospreay vs. Mark Davis

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
APRIL 22, 2026
PORTLAND, ORE. AT VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM
AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX
REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR
Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, ???
Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,017 tickets had been distributed as of showtime; arena is set up for 3,338. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…
PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Brian Zilem to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.
Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.
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Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.
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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH
[HOUR ONE]
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Darby Allin vs. “Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa – AEW World Championship match
- Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida
- Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis
- Darby Allin to speak
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