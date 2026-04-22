FREE PODCAST 4/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Omega vs. Swann on Impact PPV, Adnan Virk, Cesaro, Kross, Seth & Roman, Cesaro, AEW viewership (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-20-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann on Impact ‘s PPV this weekend and preview the key matches, evaluate Adnan Virk as the new Raw commentator, MLW’s Vice announcement, NXT not taking advantage of potential new viewers on Tuesdays, Cesaro’s push, Karrion Kross, Cesaro, and more, plus Mailbag questions on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, the new Charlotte, AEW viewership, and more.

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