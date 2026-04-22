FREE PODCAST 4/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Coastal Championship Wrestling High Rollers featuring Gangrel vs. Lloyd, Revolver leaves Triller, NWA to Comet, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review one of the many, many shows from last weekend with Coastal Championship Wrestling’s High Rollers, featuring Gangrel vs. Jimmy Lloyd in the main event, plus Shotzi Blackheart vs. Izzy Moreno vs. Sammi Chaos, L.J. Cleary vs. Stallion Rogers, and more. We also talk about the news of the week including Revolver leaving TrillerTV for YouTube, NWA announces a new deal with Comet TV, and perhaps most fatefully, what happened when Justin’s wife was exposed to Danhausen for the first time. For VIP listeners, we head to Joey Janela’s Spring Break 10, where Effy and Allie Katch battle in a Loser Leaves GCW match and the chaotic, delightful 8-Man Grab the Brass Ring match.

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